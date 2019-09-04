H κόρη της Milla Jovovic έκανε το ντεμπούτο της ως μοντέλο
Η Ever Anderson μοιάζει καταπληκτικά με την μαμά της, Milla Jovovich, στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού Jalouse.
Η 11χρονη Ever έκανε το ντεμπούτο της ως μοντέλο στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού, ενώ παραλλήλως εμπλέκεται σε ένα κινηματογραφικό project στο Λονδίνο, το οποίο παραμένει κρυφό.
View this post on Instagram
I’m so proud of my amazing daughter @evergaboanderson being featured on the premiere cover of the US edition of @jalousemag! It’s actually very personal to me because I was on the premiere cover when the magazine came out in France back in the 90’s and now she’s following in my footsteps so many years later!! Also, I love her interview. Such a smart, insightful and caring little girl. And great job shooting and writing the article by the super talented @chrissbrenner and a big thank you to @Prada and @veesback for the amazing looks! I really can’t wait for you all to read the article, it’s out on newsstands in France and America now! Photo: @chrissbrenner styling: @hennakristiina Hair: @hairbycandicebirns Photo assistant: @healthylust #evergaboanderson #evergabo #proudmama #prada
"Είναι πολύ προσωπικό για εμένα, γιατί ήμουν στο πρώτο εξώφυλλο όταν το περιοδικό αυτό κυκλοφόρησε στη Γαλλία τη δεκαετία του '90 και τώρα [η ever] ακολουθεί τα βήματά μου, τόσα χρόνια αργότερα", σχολίασε η Milla στο τελευταίο της post.
Η Ever είναι επίσης κόρη του σκηνοθέτη Paul W.S. Anderson
Δείτε ακόμη: Τα παιδιά των celebrities που κυριάρχησαν το 2017