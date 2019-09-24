Η επίπληξη που δέχθηκε ο διάσημος αθλητής, Lewis Hamilton από την Bασίλισσα Ελισάβετ
H βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ φημίζεται για την τυφλή υπακοή της στο πρωτόκολλο. Τι συμβαίνει όμως όταν κάποιος δεν το ακολουθεί;
Ο διάσημος οδηγός της Formula 1, Lewis Hamilton όταν έλαβε πρόσκληση να παραστεί σε δείπνο με τη βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ μετά τη διάκριση που του παραδόθηκε. Η χαρά του όπως δήλωσε ήταν μεγάλη αλλά η έκπληξη όταν το επίπληξε η βασίλισσά ήταν ακόμη μεγαλύτερη. Ο λόγος;
Ο ίδιος μιλώντας για το συγκεκριμένο περιστατικό είπε «Στο τραπέζι των 8 ατόμων, καθόμουν αριστερά της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ. Είδα το σχέδιο καθισμάτων και ήμουν δίπλα της. Είχα ενθουσιαστεί. Έτσι λοιπόν, κάθισα και ήταν στα δεξιά μου και άρχισα να μιλάω μαζί της. Η βασίλισσα γύρισε και μου είπε: Θα μιλάς πρώτα από αυτή την πλευρά κι εγώ από την άλλη και μετά θα επιστρέψω σε σένα».
Ο αθλητής φυσικά στην αρχή ήταν αμήχανος αλλά μετά κατάλαβε ότι έτσι λειτουργεί το πρωτόκολλο και ακολούθησε την οδηγία της βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ. Άλλωστε είναι γνωστό ότι η βασίλισσα μιλάει στο πρόσωπο που βρίσκεται δεξιά της μέχρι να έρθει το δεύτερο πιάτο του γεύματος και στην συνέχεια αλλάζει και μιλά στο άτομο που κάθεται αριστερά της.
