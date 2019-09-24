Η επίπληξη που δέχθηκε ο διάσημος αθλητής, Lewis Hamilton από την Bασίλισσα Ελισάβετ





View this post on Instagram

Today, The Queen, accompanied by The Prince of Wales, with The President of the United States and Mrs. Trump, attended the National Commemorative Event for the 75th anniversary of the D-Day landings. The event took place on Southsea Common in Portsmouth, where much of the landing force left for Normandy. French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel also attended the event, as well as prime ministers from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Greece, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Slovakia and Denmark. They all met The Queen before the event began and then posed for a group photograph with Her Majesty and The Prince of Wales. The Queen's arrival in the royal box was signalled by a fanfare from musicians from the Band of the Royal Marines and the Tri-Service orchestra performed the national anthem. The commemorations involved speeches from Heads of State, as well as stories from veterans and musical performances. Her Majesty made a speech thanking all those who had taken part in the landings: "When I attended the commemoration of the 60th anniversary of the D-Day landings, some thought it might be the last such event. But the wartime generation - my generation - is resilient, and I am delighted to be with you in Portsmouth today. [...] It is with humility and pleasure, on behalf of the entire country – indeed the whole free world – that I say to you all, thank you. After the event had ended, The Queen, The Prince of Wales and President Trump met some of the 300 D-Day veterans attending the commemorations. Finally, The Queen bade farewell to The President and Mrs. Trump, marking the official end of the State Visit. For the occasion, The Queen wore a pink coat over a white dress decorated with hydrangeas and a matching hat designed by Angela Kelly. Her Majesty also wore The Centenary Rose Brooch, which was commissioned for The Queen Mother as a 100th birthday gift.