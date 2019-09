Μια πρώην συνοδός πολυτελείας αποκάλυψε τα επαγγέλματα που είναι καλύτερα στο κρεβάτι

View this post on Instagram

Me. Journalist, author, companion, single mumma. Aged 45 and I’m bloody grateful to make it thus far. I never knew how my story was going to end but I was heading towards being found dead in a hotel room in some tragic accident. I’m very very grateful I woke up to myself and I take my sobriety extremely seriously. Make up thanks to @craigbeaglehole, styling by @yahav_paris99 & @rebeccajames_stylist, directed by @markcoombes1 and photographed by @marniehaddad.. #sobriety #recovery #newlife #singlemom #authorsofinstagram #companion #gentleman #mybodymychoice