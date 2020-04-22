H 7χρονη κόρη της Drew Barrymore φωτογράφισε επαγγελματικά την ηθοποιό και το αποτέλεσμα ήταν διασκεδαστικό





I’m very proud of this very personal piece and very grateful to @sundaytimeslorraine and the whole team at the @theststyle for allowing us to make this a true family affair!!!!! @theststyle allowed me to write this article. I was thrilled as this is an unprecedented time and I wanted to choose my words wisely and yet, remain joyful and optimistic of course. I wanted it to be personal, and yet curious and also proactive about the very questions I am asking. My daughter Olive took the photos, because at this moment in time, we are all getting innovative and inventive about how we do things! As I said to her.. “This is an opportunity!” We all are seeing things differently and that translates into the execution of life!! I hope you like our piece. Please read the words from my heart and the visual from the worlds smallest and moodiest photographer! But she’s good! And @christydoramus for being family!!!!!! You were litteraly how Olive and i were able to do this. And helping us pulling this off in every way! At a 6 foot distance of course! And of course... this is a love letter to @superdrug and @flowerbeauty we are so very thrilled to be in the UK! And supporting and empowering women! Well, read the piece and you will see! Link in bio Thank you @julieragolia and @jamesbrodribb for sending cameras, beautiful clothes, making photo edits and setting us up for success!