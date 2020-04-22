H 7χρονη κόρη της Drew Barrymore φωτογράφισε επαγγελματικά την ηθοποιό και το αποτέλεσμα ήταν διασκεδαστικό
Η Drew Barrymore είναι γνωστό πως έχει κόρη την Olive, η οποία είναι 7,5 χρονών. Εκείνο που δεν είναι γνωστό είναι πως πρόσφατα, η μικρή έγινε ο προσωπικός φωτογράφος της ηθοποιού για τις ανάγκες μιας επαγγελματικής φωτογράφισης.
Δεδομένων των συνθηκών που όλοι ζούμε, η συνεργασία της αγαπημένης ηθοποιού με επαγγελματίες φωτογράφους για τις ανάγκες φωτογράφισης για το εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού, theststyle των The Sunday Times, ήταν αδύνατη γι' αυτό η Barrymore σκαρφίστηκε τον καλύτερο τρόπο για να μη χαθεί η φωτογράφιση.
I’m very proud of this very personal piece and very grateful to @sundaytimeslorraine and the whole team at the @theststyle for allowing us to make this a true family affair!!!!! @theststyle allowed me to write this article. I was thrilled as this is an unprecedented time and I wanted to choose my words wisely and yet, remain joyful and optimistic of course. I wanted it to be personal, and yet curious and also proactive about the very questions I am asking. My daughter Olive took the photos, because at this moment in time, we are all getting innovative and inventive about how we do things! As I said to her.. “This is an opportunity!” We all are seeing things differently and that translates into the execution of life!! I hope you like our piece. Please read the words from my heart and the visual from the worlds smallest and moodiest photographer! But she’s good! And @christydoramus for being family!!!!!! You were litteraly how Olive and i were able to do this. And helping us pulling this off in every way! At a 6 foot distance of course! And of course... this is a love letter to @superdrug and @flowerbeauty we are so very thrilled to be in the UK! And supporting and empowering women! Well, read the piece and you will see! Link in bio Thank you @julieragolia and @jamesbrodribb for sending cameras, beautiful clothes, making photo edits and setting us up for success!
Ζήτησε από την μικρή Olive να κάνει μερικές λήψεις χωρίς να τη φωτογραφίσει από κάτω. Η μικρή της απάντησε, λέγοντας πως: "Έτσι δεν θα φαίνεται ότι έχεις μεγάλο πιγούνι"!
The following is a dialogue between me and my daughter... ME: Olive will you take pictures for the @theststyle photoshoot. Its for a magazine people work for years to shoot for! OLIVE: Why are you asking me to shoot you mom? And who normally shoots you? ME: A photographer. But right now, the world is in a crazy place. Everything is an opportunity to do things differently! So what do you say? Do you want to be my photographer? OLIVE:I’m honored to be your photographer. I like taking pictures, so thank you. ME: Do you promise not to shoot me from below? OLIVE: Yes. And then you won’t look like you have a very big chin ME: Oh no, I’m worried about looking like I have NO chin! When @theststyle and I talked about doing this piece, months ago, it was supposed to be about the fact that @flowerbeauty was expanding @superdrug and then it became an even more involved and personal piece .... and wait til you see what it evolved into... ready ... wait for it...
"Ξάπλωσα στην άμμο και αφέθηκα στη φωτογράφο μου. Κοίταξα γύρω να δω μήπως περνούσε κάποιος, αλλά δεν ήταν κανείς εκεί. Επικρατεί παντού ησυχία τώρα και μπορείς να το νιώσεις", ανέφερε χαρακτηριστικά η ηθοποιός, η οποία απόλαυσε πραγματικά τη φωτογράφιση με την κόρη της και το αποτέλεσμα είναι επαγγελματικό και ταυτόχρονα, απόλυτα διασκεδαστικό.