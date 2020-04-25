Η Charlize Theron δωρίζει 1εκ. δολάρια για να βοηθήσει τη μάχη ενάντια στον κορωνοϊό
Η Charlize Theron ανακοίνωσε ότι θα διαθέσει ένα εκατομμύριο δολάρια σε δράσεις ενίσχυσης όσων πλήττονται από την πανδημία του κορωνοϊού, με το ποσό των 500.000 δολαρίων να διοχετεύεται σε καμπάνια για την καταπολέμηση της βίας.
Μέσω Instagram, η 44χρονη βραβευμένη με Όσκαρ ηθοποιός κοινοποίησε λεπτομέρειες της εκστρατείας «Together For Her» που υλοποιείται σε συνεργασία με την οργάνωση που έχει ιδρύσει, «The Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project».
During this unprecedented global crisis, we are being told to shelter in the safety of our homes – but what if our homes aren't safe? For the millions of women and children around the world sheltering with their abuser, home can be dangerous. That's why in support of the global fight against domestic violence during the #covid19 crisis, @ctaop and I are joining forces with CARE and the Entertainment Industry Foundation in standing #TogetherForHer. My team is committing $1 million to COVID relief efforts, with $500,000 specifically designated towards our Together For Her campaign, supporting women against domestic violence through the provision of funds and resources to trusted domestic violence shelters around the world. Our rallying cry is this: Please join us in showing women experiencing domestic violence that they are not alone – we are behind them, with them, for them, #TogetherForHer.
«Στη διάρκεια αυτής της παγκόσμιας, άνευ προηγουμένου κρίσης, μας ζητούν να παραμείνουμε στην ασφάλεια των σπιτιών μας. Τι γίνεται όμως αν τα σπίτια μας δεν είναι ασφαλή; Για εκατομμύρια γυναίκες και παιδιά σε όλο τον κόσμο, η απομόνωση με τον δυνάστη τους μπορεί να είναι επικίνδυνη. Γι αυτό σε υποστήριξη του παγκόσμιου αγώνα ενάντια στην ενδοοικογενειακή βία κατά τη διάρκεια της κρίσης # covid19, η @ctaop και εγώ ενώνουμε τις δυνάμεις μας με την CARE και το Entertainment Industry Foundation στην καμπάνια #TogetherForHer» αναφέρει η ίδια.
