Η Dakota Johnson παίρνει θέση για το χάος που επικρατεί στις ΗΠΑ: «Ξυπνήστε! Και μείνετε αφυπνισμένοι»

View this post on Instagram

It is mind bending, horrifying and completely unacceptable that any human being fear for their life or lose their life because of the color of their skin. Enough is enough. Join me in donating to the links above. Let’s wake up and stay awake to the reality of this world, and the insidious disease of racism in our culture and corrupt government. Let’s raise awareness Let’s take peaceful action. Let’s VOTE corrupt politicians out of office. Let’s educate ourselves and educate our children. Beyond this week or this year or this lifetime, forever and forever instill knowledge, compassion, equality, and oneness. Nurture and illuminate the hearts around you towards a more wise and morally evolved humanity. Below are a list of great reads on the subject of racism that have been very edifying and helpful to me. 1. White Fragility: Why it’s so hard for white people to talk about Racism by Robin DiAngelo 2. Why I’m No Longer Talking to White People About Race by Reni Eddo- Lodge 3. The Autobiography of Malcolm X by Malcolm X 4. The Fire Next Time by James Baldwin 5. The Source of Self-Regard by Toni Morrison