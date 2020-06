ShareTheMicNow: Οι celebrities που υποστηρίζουν ενεργά την καμπάνια ενδυνάμωσης των Μαύρων γυναικών

View this post on Instagram

As expected, I woke up to a feed full of black posts. While I respect and deeply appreciate this show of solidarity, and while there is no one “right” way to protest, the leaders of this movement that you desire to support are asking that you stop using the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter because it is wiping out the Black voices that need to be amplified—today and EVERY day. It is also blocking important and necessary pathways for communication and activism to continue. . It is also distracting from driving people to the polls—today is the #SUPERTUESDAY of postponed elections in many states. Elections for the Presidential primaries race are taking place right now in: . New Mexico . South Dakota . Washington, D.C. . Montana . Indiana . Maryland . Pennsylvania . Rhode Island . So, if you choose to Black out your grid (the lowest of low hanging fruit in a time like this), I would love for you to also share in your captions what your activism looks like in real life, offline? What you are dedicated to doing, reading, donating, and organizing today? If you or someone you love lives in one of these states, have you/they voted today? Who are you talking to about this issue? How are those conversations going? . This is not an indictment on anyone. This is a call to action. When we know better, we do better. Let’s do better, fam. 💌 Here are hashtags for allies to use in solidarity: #BlackLIFEmatters #elevatemelanatedvoices