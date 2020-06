Το Facebook δωρίζει 200 εκ. δολάρια σε επιχειρήσεις έγχρωμων στο πλαίσιο του αντιρατσιστικού κινήματος

View this post on Instagram

Today Facebook is committing an additional $200 million to support Black-owned businesses and organizations. This includes grants for small businesses, nonprofits, content creators and suppliers like marketing agencies. And to elevate more Black voices, we’ll show accounts in the Instagram search page to help you take action for racial justice. We’ll also continue our #ShareBlackStories series on @instagram to highlight stories from the Black community. This is the start of how we plan to help achieve racial justice and equity. We’ll continue to listen and take action to support the long-term success of the Black community.