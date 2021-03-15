Update
Τα highlights της λαμπερής βραδιάς των Grammys: Γυναικεία επικράτηση, αστείες αντιδράσεις και απίστευτες ερμηνείες

Δευτέρα, 15 Μαρτίου 2021

Η τελετή των Grammys είναι ίσως η σημαντικότερη βραδιά στο χώρο της μουσικής, ενώ θεωρείται αντίστοιχη των Όσκαρ για τον κινηματογράφο.

Βραβεία Grammy 2021: Η λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς

Η βραδιά αποδείχθηκε σε γυναικεία υπόθεση, αφού μεγάλες νικήτριες των σημαντικών κατηγοριών αναδύθηκαν οι Taylor Swift, η Beyonce και η Billie Eilish.

Ωστόσο, πολλοί έχουν σταθεί ενάντια της οργάνωσης μιας και βρίσκονται εκτός της απονομής. Αίσθηση έχει προκαλέσει στο κοινό αλλά και σε ανθρώπους της μουσικής βιομηχανίας η απουσία σπουδαίων καλλιτεχνών από τις υποψηφιότητες.

O Zayn Malik, του οποίου το πρόσφατο album με τίτλο «Nobody Is Listening» δεν προτάθηκε για κάποια υποψηφιότητα στα φετινά βραβεία. Ο ίδιος υπαινίχθηκε πως για να λάβει κάποιος υποψηφιότητα πρέπει να δωροδοκήσει.

Η λαμπερή βραδιά, αν και διέφερε από τις προηγούμενες λόγω των μέτρων κατά της Covid-19, μας έδωσε απίστευτες ερμηνείες, αστείες αντιδράσεις, αλλά και συγκινήσεις.

1. Η ξεσηκωτική ερμηνεία του Harry Styles

2. Η αντίδραση της Meghan Three Stallion όταν κέρδισε το πρώτο της Grammy

 

3. Η Beyonce «γράφει ιστορία» ως η πιο πολυβραβευμένη καλλιτέχνιδα στην ιστορία των Grammys

4. H.. ιδιαίτερη εμφάνιση της Noah Cyrus στο κόκκινο χαλί

 

5. Η κόρη της Beyonce Blue Ivy, 9, είναι η δεύτερη μικρότερη νικήτρια στην ιστορία (Για το Καλύτερο Βίντεο Κλιπ!)

6.  Η Billie Eilish χορεύει κατά τη διάρκεια της εμφάνισης του Harry Styles

7. .. Και το αντίστροφο!

8. Το συγκρότημα BTS γράφει ιστορία ως το πρώτο κορεάτικο συγκρότημα υποψήφιο για Grammy

9. H εξαιρετική και αστεία παρουσίαση του Trevor Noah

10. H θρυλική Selena λαμβάνει το βραβείο Lifetime Achievment 26 χρόνια μετά τον θάνατό της

11. Η στιγμή του πρώην ζευγαριού Taylor Swift - Harry Styles

12. Και η αστεία αντίδραση της Taylor Swift στο λόγο της Beyonce! 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @swiftietaylor13swift

 

13. Η εκρηκτική ερμηνεία της Dua Lipa

14. Τέλος, και η Taylor Swift έγραψε ιστορία, ως η πρώτη γυναίκα που κέρδισε τρεις φορές το βραβείο «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς»

Πηγή κεντρικής φωτογραφίας: Getty Images 

