Τα highlights της λαμπερής βραδιάς των Grammys: Γυναικεία επικράτηση, αστείες αντιδράσεις και απίστευτες ερμηνείες

Η τελετή των Grammys είναι ίσως η σημαντικότερη βραδιά στο χώρο της μουσικής, ενώ θεωρείται αντίστοιχη των Όσκαρ για τον κινηματογράφο.

Η βραδιά αποδείχθηκε σε γυναικεία υπόθεση, αφού μεγάλες νικήτριες των σημαντικών κατηγοριών αναδύθηκαν οι Taylor Swift, η Beyonce και η Billie Eilish.

Ωστόσο, πολλοί έχουν σταθεί ενάντια της οργάνωσης μιας και βρίσκονται εκτός της απονομής. Αίσθηση έχει προκαλέσει στο κοινό αλλά και σε ανθρώπους της μουσικής βιομηχανίας η απουσία σπουδαίων καλλιτεχνών από τις υποψηφιότητες.

O Zayn Malik, του οποίου το πρόσφατο album με τίτλο «Nobody Is Listening» δεν προτάθηκε για κάποια υποψηφιότητα στα φετινά βραβεία. Ο ίδιος υπαινίχθηκε πως για να λάβει κάποιος υποψηφιότητα πρέπει να δωροδοκήσει.

Η λαμπερή βραδιά, αν και διέφερε από τις προηγούμενες λόγω των μέτρων κατά της Covid-19, μας έδωσε απίστευτες ερμηνείες, αστείες αντιδράσεις, αλλά και συγκινήσεις.

1. Η ξεσηκωτική ερμηνεία του Harry Styles

What's your favorite part about @harry_styles performances and why is it when he smiles into his microphone? #Grammys https://t.co/9i9EJSVGSd pic.twitter.com/Aomi5VWq57 — E! News (@enews) March 15, 2021

2. Η αντίδραση της Meghan Three Stallion όταν κέρδισε το πρώτο της Grammy

3. Η Beyonce «γράφει ιστορία» ως η πιο πολυβραβευμένη καλλιτέχνιδα στην ιστορία των Grammys

Here she comes on her throne sittin' high. Beyoncé's current mood after she broke the record for most #Grammys wins of any singer 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓. (📷: https://t.co/kqS8v72KWv) pic.twitter.com/IIYMvjQ2lM — E! News (@enews) March 15, 2021

4. H.. ιδιαίτερη εμφάνιση της Noah Cyrus στο κόκκινο χαλί

5. Η κόρη της Beyonce Blue Ivy, 9, είναι η δεύτερη μικρότερη νικήτρια στην ιστορία (Για το Καλύτερο Βίντεο Κλιπ!)

6. Η Billie Eilish χορεύει κατά τη διάρκεια της εμφάνισης του Harry Styles

7. .. Και το αντίστροφο!

Harry Styles assistindo a performance de Billie Eilish no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/ylJAakSxij — Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) March 15, 2021

8. Το συγκρότημα BTS γράφει ιστορία ως το πρώτο κορεάτικο συγκρότημα υποψήφιο για Grammy

#BTS making history as the first K-pop group to be nominated at the #Grammys? Yup, it's got us feelin' like dynamite. @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/Nd3jUpdEWY — E! News (@enews) March 14, 2021

9. H εξαιρετική και αστεία παρουσίαση του Trevor Noah

trevor noah walking around at the #grammys pic.twitter.com/qH1EnGDXz1 — sona 🦕 ANNIE DAY (@alwynswiftly) March 15, 2021

I am actually very into Trevor Noah’s unhinged stan energy tonight. He’s giving “I can’t believe I’m out the house listening to live music again!” Relatable. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QU5XxSH22e — Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) March 15, 2021

10. H θρυλική Selena λαμβάνει το βραβείο Lifetime Achievment 26 χρόνια μετά τον θάνατό της

Selena’s 2021 lifetime Achievement GRAMMYs Awards as it now sits in the Selena Museum. #selenaquintanilla #grammys pic.twitter.com/9GXRCSbq6L — Selena Quintanilla Perez (@SelenaQPZ) March 15, 2021

11. Η στιγμή του πρώην ζευγαριού Taylor Swift - Harry Styles

📽️ | Video of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles talking to each other at the #GRAMMYs! [via. @RecordingAcad] pic.twitter.com/jXNx1Y7W4O — Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) March 15, 2021

12. Και η αστεία αντίδραση της Taylor Swift στο λόγο της Beyonce!

13. Η εκρηκτική ερμηνεία της Dua Lipa

don't start now - dua lipa pic.twitter.com/4fJkC7cyLB — dua loops (@lipaloops) March 15, 2021

14. Τέλος, και η Taylor Swift έγραψε ιστορία, ως η πρώτη γυναίκα που κέρδισε τρεις φορές το βραβείο «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς»

Taylor Swift accepts the Grammy for album of the year https://t.co/L4aER8shQE pic.twitter.com/DDWBkkp9rm — Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2021

Πηγή κεντρικής φωτογραφίας: Getty Images

