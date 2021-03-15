Τα highlights της λαμπερής βραδιάς των Grammys: Γυναικεία επικράτηση, αστείες αντιδράσεις και απίστευτες ερμηνείες

Η τελετή των Grammys είναι ίσως η σημαντικότερη βραδιά στο χώρο της μουσικής, ενώ θεωρείται αντίστοιχη των Όσκαρ για τον κινηματογράφο.
Η βραδιά αποδείχθηκε σε γυναικεία υπόθεση, αφού μεγάλες νικήτριες των σημαντικών κατηγοριών αναδύθηκαν οι Taylor Swift, η Beyonce και η Billie Eilish.
Ωστόσο, πολλοί έχουν σταθεί ενάντια της οργάνωσης μιας και βρίσκονται εκτός της απονομής. Αίσθηση έχει προκαλέσει στο κοινό αλλά και σε ανθρώπους της μουσικής βιομηχανίας η απουσία σπουδαίων καλλιτεχνών από τις υποψηφιότητες.
O Zayn Malik, του οποίου το πρόσφατο album με τίτλο «Nobody Is Listening» δεν προτάθηκε για κάποια υποψηφιότητα στα φετινά βραβεία. Ο ίδιος υπαινίχθηκε πως για να λάβει κάποιος υποψηφιότητα πρέπει να δωροδοκήσει.
Η λαμπερή βραδιά, αν και διέφερε από τις προηγούμενες λόγω των μέτρων κατά της Covid-19, μας έδωσε απίστευτες ερμηνείες, αστείες αντιδράσεις, αλλά και συγκινήσεις.
1. Η ξεσηκωτική ερμηνεία του Harry Styles
Harry Styles opens the #GRAMMYs with ‘Watermelon Sugar’ 🍉
— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) March 15, 2021
What's your favorite part about @harry_styles performances and why is it when he smiles into his microphone? #Grammys https://t.co/9i9EJSVGSd pic.twitter.com/Aomi5VWq57
— E! News (@enews) March 15, 2021
2. Η αντίδραση της Meghan Three Stallion όταν κέρδισε το πρώτο της Grammy
Attn: @theestallion officially won her first award at the #Grammys. Our reaction? ⬇️ Same. https://t.co/UGj06mz7SZ pic.twitter.com/MR4kKbBRHk
— E! News (@enews) March 14, 2021
3. Η Beyonce «γράφει ιστορία» ως η πιο πολυβραβευμένη καλλιτέχνιδα στην ιστορία των Grammys
Here she comes on her throne sittin' high. Beyoncé's current mood after she broke the record for most #Grammys wins of any singer 𝒆𝒗𝒆𝒓. (📷: https://t.co/kqS8v72KWv) pic.twitter.com/IIYMvjQ2lM
— E! News (@enews) March 15, 2021
4. H.. ιδιαίτερη εμφάνιση της Noah Cyrus στο κόκκινο χαλί
#NoahCyrus en #Schiaparelli #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/521VIsnarI
— 𝐉𝐡𝐨𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐚 𝐄𝐬𝐩𝐚ñ𝐚 🧙🏼♀️🌙 (@Joey_beth) March 15, 2021
5. Η κόρη της Beyonce Blue Ivy, 9, είναι η δεύτερη μικρότερη νικήτρια στην ιστορία (Για το Καλύτερο Βίντεο Κλιπ!)
“BROWN SKIN GIRL” by @Beyonce, #BlueIvy & @WizKidayo has won Best Music Video at the #Grammys. pic.twitter.com/0br3XLDc2A
— Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 14, 2021
6. Η Billie Eilish χορεύει κατά τη διάρκεια της εμφάνισης του Harry Styles
Billie watching @Harry_Styles performing “Watermelon Sugar” at the #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/73ke06YffE
— Billie Eilish Tours (@billieeilishtrs) March 15, 2021
7. .. Και το αντίστροφο!
Harry Styles assistindo a performance de Billie Eilish no #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/ylJAakSxij
— Info Billie Brasil (@InfoBillieBR) March 15, 2021
8. Το συγκρότημα BTS γράφει ιστορία ως το πρώτο κορεάτικο συγκρότημα υποψήφιο για Grammy
#BTS making history as the first K-pop group to be nominated at the #Grammys? Yup, it's got us feelin' like dynamite. @bts_bighit pic.twitter.com/Nd3jUpdEWY
— E! News (@enews) March 14, 2021
A;LKEJFAL;KSDJ; HI #BTS #GRAMMYS https://t.co/8A1FfZ4zwb pic.twitter.com/sXFw8x0sDN
— E! News (@enews) March 15, 2021
9. H εξαιρετική και αστεία παρουσίαση του Trevor Noah
trevor noah walking around at the #grammys pic.twitter.com/qH1EnGDXz1
— sona 🦕 ANNIE DAY (@alwynswiftly) March 15, 2021
I am actually very into Trevor Noah’s unhinged stan energy tonight. He’s giving “I can’t believe I’m out the house listening to live music again!” Relatable. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/QU5XxSH22e
— Kathleen Newman-Bremang (@KathleenNB) March 15, 2021
10. H θρυλική Selena λαμβάνει το βραβείο Lifetime Achievment 26 χρόνια μετά τον θάνατό της
Selena’s 2021 lifetime Achievement GRAMMYs Awards as it now sits in the Selena Museum. #selenaquintanilla #grammys pic.twitter.com/9GXRCSbq6L
— Selena Quintanilla Perez (@SelenaQPZ) March 15, 2021
11. Η στιγμή του πρώην ζευγαριού Taylor Swift - Harry Styles
📽️ | Video of Taylor Swift and Harry Styles talking to each other at the #GRAMMYs! [via. @RecordingAcad] pic.twitter.com/jXNx1Y7W4O
— Taylor Swift News | TSwiftinAsia (@TSwiftinAsia) March 15, 2021
12. Και η αστεία αντίδραση της Taylor Swift στο λόγο της Beyonce!
13. Η εκρηκτική ερμηνεία της Dua Lipa
don't start now - dua lipa pic.twitter.com/4fJkC7cyLB
— dua loops (@lipaloops) March 15, 2021
14. Τέλος, και η Taylor Swift έγραψε ιστορία, ως η πρώτη γυναίκα που κέρδισε τρεις φορές το βραβείο «Άλμπουμ της Χρονιάς»
Taylor Swift accepts the Grammy for album of the year https://t.co/L4aER8shQE pic.twitter.com/DDWBkkp9rm
— Variety (@Variety) March 15, 2021
Πηγή κεντρικής φωτογραφίας: Getty Images
Δείτε ακόμη:
Grammy 2021: Οι καλύτερες εμφανίσεις
ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΗΝ GALLERY
8 photos
Γίνε κι εσύ μέλος μόνο με 6€/ έτος στο συνδρομητικό Jenny.gr Exclusive Benefits