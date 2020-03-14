Η Sharon Stone στα 62 της ποζάρει σε εξώφυλλο περιοδικού και κάνει τους πάντες να αναρωτιούνται για τη νεανική της εμφάνιση
Η Sharon Stone πρωταγωνιστεί σε ακόμα ένα εξώφυλλο για μεγάλο περιοδικό στα 62 της και εντυπωσιάζει.
Η ξανθιά ηθοποιός φορά τα πιο εντυπωσιακά gowns με την υπογραφή κορυφαίων σχεδιαστών μόδας και φωτογραφίζεται με έναν νεαρό άνδρα για το Harper's Bazaar India.
Η σταρ του Bασικού Ενστίκτου παραμένει εκθαμβωτική και αφήνει τους πάντες άφωνους με την νεανική και σέξι εικόνα της.
INTERVIEW WITH SONAM KAPOOR Thank you @bazaarindia for a beautiful shoot. ♥️ Sharon ____________________ Posted @withregram • @bazaarindia "I almost think of fame as an object. You can't let it run you or it'll destroy your life. If you think of fame like any other unwieldy thing that can happen to you, then you can use it objectively, with purpose. You have to be able to use it in a way that becomes successful and that it works for you, not controls you." Presenting to you the powerful Sharon Stone (@sharonstone), the cover star for our 11th anniversary issue. • • Editor: Nonita Kalra (@nonitakalra) Photographs by: (@michaelmuller7) Creative director and fashion editor: Paris Libby (@paris_libby) Fashion Assistant: William Arthur Rousseau (@wilby_arthur) Photographer's Agency: Walter Schupfer Agency (@walterschupfermanagement) Photo Assistants: Eric Larson, Ryan M. Hackett, Tutu Lee . . On Sharon: Gown, Schiaparelli (@schiaparelli). Cape, Ashi Studio (@ashistudio). Shoes, Valentino (@maisonvalentino).
ambition and women • Enjoyed my coverstiom with @sonamkapoor for @bazaarindia. Thank you team for an incredible shoot. Posted @withregram • @bazaarindia "I think that women have always had to be far more ambitious than men, who were just supposed to work. Women had to raise families, be beautiful, and keep the house together." For our anniversary cover special, icon Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) talks to Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) about fame, feminism, and finding love online.
With Adam • for @bazaarindia ____________________ Thank you to the whole team, @nonitakalra @paris_libby @michaelmuller7 @sonamkapoor @cesar4styles @eldorayestes ♥️ @adamsenn ____________________ Posted @withregram • @bazaarindia Sharon Stone holds no regard for the norm. From her pathbreaking roles in cinema to her resolute advocacy for issues close to her heart, she has challenged the status quo for decades. She talks to Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamkapoor) about fame, feminism, and finding love online. Catch the charming @sharonstone, on her first cover for a fashion magazine in India.
Repost from @bazaarindia • For the first time ever the glamorous Sharon Stone (@sharonstone), is on the cover of a fashion magazine in India. "Well, beauty for me goes far beyond prettiness. Last night I thought if I could pick what I come back as, I'd like to come back as the wind. I think that the wind is pure and free to be everything. Beauty is calm and gentle and tender and fierce and wild. Beauty is everything as long as it's pure."
Repost from @bazaarindia • From being just beautiful, to being bold and beautiful. Catch Sharon Stone (@sharonstone), the cover star for our special anniversary issue. "I was raised to believe that I was not different, to stand up for myself and to demand respect for myself, and so it was not really possible for me to imagine that I should be treated as less."
Thank you for a beautiful shoot @bazaarindia and our incredible team. Interview with @sonamkapoor