Η Sharon Stone στα 62 της ποζάρει σε εξώφυλλο περιοδικού και κάνει τους πάντες να αναρωτιούνται για τη νεανική της εμφάνιση

INTERVIEW WITH SONAM KAPOOR Thank you @bazaarindia for a beautiful shoot. ♥️ Sharon ____________________ Posted @withregram • @bazaarindia "I almost think of fame as an object. You can't let it run you or it'll destroy your life. If you think of fame like any other unwieldy thing that can happen to you, then you can use it objectively, with purpose. You have to be able to use it in a way that becomes successful and that it works for you, not controls you." Presenting to you the powerful Sharon Stone (@sharonstone), the cover star for our 11th anniversary issue.