H Halle Berry στα 53 της νιώθει πιο sexy από ποτέ

Good morning and happy #FitnessFriday! Whether we like to admit it or not, recovery is an ESSENTIAL part of our fitness journey. Can’t do one without the other, simple as that, and it’s a lesson I’ve learned the hard way. So today’s #PHITTalks will cover all of your recovery based questions. We’ll be talking sore muscle recovery, achilles’ injury rehab, chronic fatigue, leg cramps and why when you’re sick you need walk away from the equipment, sit ya bun bun’s down and chill! Check today’s IG stories & IGTV for more and enjoy your Friday! (📷 @grantlegan)