Celebrities

H Halle Berry στα 53 της νιώθει πιο sexy από ποτέ

The Jennettes
Πέμπτη 24 Οκτώβριος 2019

Πολλές φορές λένε ότι όσο μεγαλώνεις βρίσκεις καλύτερα την προσωπική σου ταυτότητα και νιώθεις ότι είσαι ο εαυτός σου. Αυτό ισχύει και στην περίπτωση της όμορφης Halle Berry η οποία το τελευταίο διάστημα μας δείχνει ότι στα 53 της έχει περισσότερη αυτοπεποίθηση, αγαπά τον εαυτό της και τον προσέχει καθημερινά επιλέγοντας να γυμνάζεται.

Οι εμφανίσεις της είναι πάντα ιδιαίτερες και φροντίζει πάντα να κλέβει τα βλέμματα με τις αναλογίες που διαθέτει. Η ίδια δεν σταματά να προπονείται καθημερινά και να μοιράζεται αυτές τις στιγμές με τους εκατομμύρια followers της στο Instagram.



View this post on Instagram


#FitnessFriday is in SESSION! Ladies, ladies, ladies. You’ve been talking, I’ve been listening and I FEEL you. Inner-thigh strength? A VIBE. Let me introduce you to my secret weapon… the Pilates ring. When I first started working out with the ring, I can honestly say I hated it, but once I saw how real the results it provided were, it immediately became my best friend. The resistance exercises that can be completed with this one piece of equipment are incredible! This baby is anywhere between $10-30 and let me tell you, it’ll put you to WORK. It’s super easy to travel with and can offer safe and challenging resistance training just about anywhere.  Check stories for 4 exercises that will trim those inner thighs and let’s step into the RING. 📷 @grantlegan

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

Η γυμναστική είναι ένα από τα αγαπημένα χόμπι της ηθοποιού και συχνά μοιράζεται fitness tips με τους fans της.



View this post on Instagram


Leveled up, Circa ‘66.

A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on

 

 

 

Δείτε ακόμη:

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΗΝ GALLERY
5 photos
Halle Berry
Halle Berry 2019
Halle Berry sexy

MORE LIKE THIS

Celebrities

Η αμήχανη στιγμή που διάσημη παρουσιάστρια υποκλίθηκε στη Meghan Markle και έγινε viral

Celebrities

Η Jennifer Aniston κατηγορεί τον Justin Theroux γιατί δεν την ακολουθεί στο Instagram

Celebrities

H Blake Lively ευχήθηκε στον Ryan Reynolds για τα γενέθλιά του με τον πιο αστείο τρόπο

Celebrities

H Meghan Markle στο εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού Tatler -Το ερώτημα που διχάζει τη Μεγάλη Βρετανία

MORE FOR YOU