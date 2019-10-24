H Halle Berry στα 53 της νιώθει πιο sexy από ποτέ
Πολλές φορές λένε ότι όσο μεγαλώνεις βρίσκεις καλύτερα την προσωπική σου ταυτότητα και νιώθεις ότι είσαι ο εαυτός σου. Αυτό ισχύει και στην περίπτωση της όμορφης Halle Berry η οποία το τελευταίο διάστημα μας δείχνει ότι στα 53 της έχει περισσότερη αυτοπεποίθηση, αγαπά τον εαυτό της και τον προσέχει καθημερινά επιλέγοντας να γυμνάζεται.
View this post on Instagram
Good morning and happy #FitnessFriday! Whether we like to admit it or not, recovery is an ESSENTIAL part of our fitness journey. Can’t do one without the other, simple as that, and it’s a lesson I’ve learned the hard way. So today’s #PHITTalks will cover all of your recovery based questions. We’ll be talking sore muscle recovery, achilles’ injury rehab, chronic fatigue, leg cramps and why when you’re sick you need walk away from the equipment, sit ya bun bun’s down and chill! Check today’s IG stories & IGTV for more and enjoy your Friday! (📷 @grantlegan)
Οι εμφανίσεις της είναι πάντα ιδιαίτερες και φροντίζει πάντα να κλέβει τα βλέμματα με τις αναλογίες που διαθέτει. Η ίδια δεν σταματά να προπονείται καθημερινά και να μοιράζεται αυτές τις στιγμές με τους εκατομμύρια followers της στο Instagram.
View this post on Instagram
#FitnessFriday is in SESSION! Ladies, ladies, ladies. You’ve been talking, I’ve been listening and I FEEL you. Inner-thigh strength? A VIBE. Let me introduce you to my secret weapon… the Pilates ring. When I first started working out with the ring, I can honestly say I hated it, but once I saw how real the results it provided were, it immediately became my best friend. The resistance exercises that can be completed with this one piece of equipment are incredible! This baby is anywhere between $10-30 and let me tell you, it’ll put you to WORK. It’s super easy to travel with and can offer safe and challenging resistance training just about anywhere. Check stories for 4 exercises that will trim those inner thighs and let’s step into the RING. 📷 @grantlegan
Η γυμναστική είναι ένα από τα αγαπημένα χόμπι της ηθοποιού και συχνά μοιράζεται fitness tips με τους fans της.
