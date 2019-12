Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ: Γιατί δεν επισκέφθηκε τον Πρίγκιπα Φίλιππο κατά τη διάρκεια της νοσηλείας του

View this post on Instagram

Stay strong!! WE LOVE YOU ❤️ 🎥 NEW: 98-year old Prince Philip leaving King Edward VII hospital in central London this morning after his treatment. He was admitted on Friday. He’s now expected to join The Queen and the rest of his family for Christmas at Sandringham 🎄 • @theroyalfamily • #dukeofedinburgh #princephillip #kingedwardviiihospital #christmas #sandringham #queen #queenelizabeth #royals #royalfamily #britishroyals #britishroyalfamily