H Selma Blair δίνει μάχη με τη σκλήρυνση κατά πλάκας υπό τη στήριξη του συντρόφου της

People come into our lives. And sometimes they go. Or you go. And you go on. And you try to put the pieces together in your mind to make sense of it. And sometimes, when you are ready, you may find that person again. Unexpectedly, loving them in ways you couldn’t before. I have had really good people in my life. I am the luckiest woman. This is the person I want to lean on as well as hold up. For good. I love you @ronnniecarlson . 🖤. #family. #roncarlson #lovestory