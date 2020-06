Η Melanie Griffith αποκάλυψε ότι μεγάλωσε με λιοντάρια, τίγρεις και ελέφαντες

View this post on Instagram

I grew up with lions, tigers and 2 elephants. It was a crazy, beautiful, and dangerous time. I am however, very grateful for the strength it gave me. One cannot show fear around big cats. Even when they are babies. My 90 year old Mama still has some cats! We don’t socialize with them like we used too. The cats now live in the beautiful sanctuary my Mom has for them. People can not go in their compounds. You cannot physically touch them. But they are magnificent to behold. Look at Shambala.org and of course take a look at @tippihedrenofficial ♥️