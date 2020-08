James Middleton: Πώς η αγάπη του για τα ζώα τον βοήθησε να αλλάξει τη ζωή του

View this post on Instagram

James Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge's younger brother shared on his Instagram the cutest thing I've ever seen in my life! 😍 . In these pictures, we see James with his fiancee, Alizee Thevenet, and a large family of dogs that he raises and that have been part of the family for some years. It's so good when someone gives all their love to animals and making them feel loved! In fact, animals are the only ones that don't let us down and are always there for us... ❤️ . Animals live a short time, because they are born knowing how to love in a way that we take our whole lives to learn. ❤️ . But sometimes, you have to let them fly and sadly, James Middleton has to say goodbye to his four-legged friends for them to go to new homes, to new families, to new lives. To be happy and make others Happy. . It hurts to see a four-legged friend go to another house and to another family. But as long as they are happy and treated them well, that's all that Matters. . Via @jmidy . 56 days ago you were born, 56 days of early starts, lots of poo and half eaten socks but 56 days of pure joy watching you grow. But now it's time for you go. 💔 . I am sad to see you go, and yes I might cry but it will be with happiness as each of your new homes are bursting with love. You might be scared at first, thats ok. Just be yourself and you will never understand how much happiness you will bring to your new families and all the people you meet. Make me proud, & remember to write. Lots of love, ❤️🐾 . Ps check out the video at the end 🎥🐶 . . . I can't handle with so much cutness! 😍🥰 . Follow me at @_britishroyal_ for more 👑 . . . #JamesMiddleton #dog #puppiesofinstagram #dogsofinstagram #ellaco #britishroyalfamily #theroyalfamily #clarencehouse #kensigtonpalace #sussexroyal #queenelizabeth #dukeofedinburgh #princeofwales #duchessofcornwall #princewilliam #duchessofcambridge #princeharry #duchessofsussex #countessofwessex #earlofwessex #princessroyal #dukeofyork #princessbeatrice #princesseugenie #princessdianaofwales #royals #british #family #unitedkindgom #windsor