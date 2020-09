H Helena Christensen φωτογραφίζει την 55χρονη Brooke Shields με μαγιό και οι εικόνες εντυπωσιάζουν

View this post on Instagram

Capturing a person’s essence isn’t always so simple. You wish to reach through the complex, sometimes guarded layers to find the vulnerable, raw, yearning truth in their heart and mind. This beautiful woman is someone who has shown those qualities to my camera lens for years. I am grateful to have her, not only as an inspiring photography subject but also as a caring, smart, witty, honest friend ♥️And I’m excited to be a part of a personal project she’s been working hard on for a while now.