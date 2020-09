Το μήνυμα ισότητας που έστειλε η Naomi Campbell μέσα από μια φωτογραφία του παρελθόντος

View this post on Instagram

Mood :TBT I woke up this morning empty not knowing . Reflecting on all these past decades , Wondering to myself , Have we moved forward in society or in life ? Well we are going to Rise , like never before , as Karma has to give back . I’m going to stay in the mind of belief and we will not let anyone or anything change the way we feel , “and we will be positive in our actions , that this too shall pass “And the world will flourish again with equality .. And that hope will be a reality .#STAYSTRONG ❤️ 📸Steven Meisel