Η 2χρονη κόρη της Kate Hudson έχει γενέθλια κι εύχεται στον εαυτό της χρόνια πολλά, ξετρελαίνοντας το Instagram

Spirited lady, bright and verbal. Excited to be apart of all little moments. Squeals with delight at the sight of her tea cups and watches me intently when I put on my make up. Not a fan of wet grass but but any kind of disdain really never lasts long. She discovered “funny faces” and loves to know she can make people happy as she scrunches her face and simply says “funny!” She’s sings on key and dances like she’s attached to the earth. She speaks so loud I could hear her a block away. She loves to put lotion on everything and watching her delicately wash my mother’s hands yesterday was like seeing nature at it’s grandest and most empathetic. Rani Rose has graced our world for 2 years today! I relish in every moment. Happy Birthday to my little girl! Can’t wait to celebrate her. She’s been practicing happy birthday for months, now she gets to take the stage 😉💝