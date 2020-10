Η Hailey και ο Justin Bieber φωτογραφίζονται ξαπλωμένοι στο κρεβάτι στο πιο εντυπωσιακό εξώφυλλο περιοδικού

View this post on Instagram

“My heart is where my wife is” said Helmut Newton. His life devotion for his wife June Newton and their creative relationship influenced all aspects of his work. To honor their partnership we asked @HaileyBieber and @JustinBieber, one of today's most iconic celebrity couples, to be the protagonists of our cover story. Photographed by @EliRussellLinnetz and styled by @melzy917 in @YSL by @AnthonyVaccarello Discover more via link in bio. Full credits: Editor-in-Chief @EFarneti Creative director @FerdinandoVerderi Casting directors @pg_dmcasting @samuel_ellis Justin’s personal stylist @KarlaWelchstylist Text @MicheleFossi Hair @SerenaRadaelli @cloutierremix Make-Up @FrancescaTolot @cloutierremix Grooming for Justin @brittsully Manicure @KimmieKyees @thewallgroup Set design @HeathMattioli @frankreps On set @roscoproduction #aboutNewton