Mimosa: Η συνταγή για το τέλειο cocktail των Χριστουγέννων

cranberry christmas morning mimosas! 🎄🥂✨ super easy but looks like you've put in a lot of effort 👏🏼 i've actually used cranberry and raspberry juice because it's my favourite! then i've just added some fresh cranberries, orange segments and rosemary sprigs for garnish/flavour before topping with prosecco. swap the prosecco for lemonade or tonic water for an alcohol free alternative! save this for christmas morning! 🎄