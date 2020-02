Οι πιο ερωτικές επιστολές που γράφτηκαν ποτέ από διασήμους: Από τη Frida Kahlo μέχρι τη Marylin Monroe

View this post on Instagram

Marilyn Monroe and Joe DiMaggio at the Banff Springs Hotel in Banff, Alberta, Canada on August 20th (1953). Photos by John Vachon. On the set of River Of No Return, Marilyn sprained her ankle in the river while filming. Photographer John Vachon was called to Banff to take photos of her for publicity, but she was hurt and couldn’t see anyone. On August 20th (a couple of days ago in 1953) he was finally able to photograph her, along with her boyfriend (at the time), Joe DiMaggio. Vachon wrote to his wife, Penny, that night expressing his thoughts on working with Marilyn: “And 2 hours in Marilyn’s suite this afternoon – a very interesting girl. She’s real different from any pre-conception. Just a friendly girl, not especially sexy, as they say. Obviously crazy in love for this DiMaggio fellow. He was okay, too.” #MarilynMonroe #JoeDiMaggio #JohnVachon