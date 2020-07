Amy Winehouse: 5 άγνωστες λεπτομέρειες για τη ζωή της πιο μελαγχολικής star που έφυγε από τη ζωή σαν σήμερα

View this post on Instagram

'We ate Chinese food from a Deli on Lexington, and drank wine out of what seemed a ridiculously oversized bottle. I was anxious to get shooting so, while we waited and talked about art, and Amy played her recently recorded backing tracks with Commissioner Gordon, I started to take photos.' - Charles Moriarty.⁠⠀ ⁠⠀ Amy photographed by Charles in New York, 2003.