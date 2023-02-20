BAFTA 2023: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές της Βρετανικής Ακαδημίας Κινηματογράφου

Το «Ουδέν νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο» απέσπασε το βραβείο καλύτερης ταινίας (συνολικά η ταινία ήταν υποψήφια για 14 βραβεία)

Ένα υπερθέαμα κατάφεραν να προσφέρουν τα 76α BAFTA κινηματογραφικά βραβεία, τα οποία πραγματοποιήθηκαν εχθές στο Λονδίνο και συγκεκριμένα στο Southbank Centre, σε μια εντυπωσιακή τελετή που ξεκίνησε το βράδυ και ολοκληρώθηκε τα ξημερώματα (σε ελληνική ώρα).



Ο φετινός οικοδεσπότης των βραβείων BAFTA, Richard E. Grant, εξέπληξε το κοινό καταφθάνοντας με μια Batmobile, ενώ με το χιούμορ του εναρκτήριου λόγου του κατάφερε να αποσπάσει την προσοχή του κοινού.

@bafta



Κατά την έναρξη της τελετής, όπως είχε ανακοινωθεί η ηθοποιός Helen Mirren, η οποία είχε υποδυθεί τη Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ στην ταινία «The Queen» το 2006, κερδίζοντας βραβείο Όσκαρ & BAFTA- απέδωσε φόρο τιμής στην μονάρχη που απεβίωσε τον Σεπτέμβριο του 2022.

Wonderful tribute to Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II from Dame Helen Mirren at ⁦@BAFTAs⁩ 2023. pic.twitter.com/Od9jsveNdf — 𝕋𝕙𝕖 𝕎𝕒𝕟𝕥𝕠𝕟 𝕎𝕖𝕟𝕔𝕙 (@TheWantonWench) February 19, 2023

Στην κορυφή βρέθηκε το γερμανικό remake της κλασικής αντιπολεμικής ταινίας «Ουδέν νεώτερον από το Δυτικό Μέτωπο» (All Quiet on the Western Front), μια δραματική ταινία του Netflix, η οποία βασίζεται στο ομώνυμο μυθιστόρημα του Έριχ Μαρία Ρεμάρκ για τη φρίκη του Α΄ Παγκοσμίου Πολέμου, όπως τον βιώνει ένας νεαρός Γερμανός στρατιώτης.

Η ταινία ήταν υποψήφια για 14 βραβεία, και κατάφερε να αποσπάσει τα 7, συμπεριλαμβανομένου και του βραβείου καλύτερης ταινίας, και καλύτερου διασκευασμένου σεναρίου καθώς επίσης και καλύτερης ξενόγλωσσης ταινίας.

«Γερμανόφωνη ταινία, έχουμε ευλογηθεί με τόσο πολλές υποψηφιότητες και το να κερδίσουμε είναι απλά απίστευτο», είπε ο παραγωγός Malte Grunert στην ομιλία αποδοχής του βραβείου καλύτερης ταινίας.

Toν Α' ανδρικό ρόλο κατάφερε να αποσπάσει ο Austin Butler, με την ταινία Elvis,

ενώ το βραβείο του Α' γυναικείου ρόλου πήγε στην Cate Blanchett για τη ταινία «Tar».



Οι Ιρλανδοί ηθοποιοί Kerry Condon και Barry Keoghan, ανήκουν επίσης στους πρώτους νικητές των Bafta Film Awards, αφού βραβεύτηκαν ως καλύτεροι δεύτεροι ηθοποιοί για το «The Banshees of Inisherin», το οποίο ήταν υποψήφιο για συνολικά 10 βραβεία. Ο Keoghan, γεννημένος στο Δουβλίνο, αφιέρωσε το βραβείο του στα «παιδιά από την περιοχή από την οποία προέρχομαι που ονειρεύονται να γίνουν κάτι».

Εκτός του «The Banshees of Inisherin», η ταινία «Everything Everywhere All At Once» ήταν επίσης υποψήφια για 10 βραβεία, κερδίζοντας το βραβείο editing (δεν το λες πως τα πήγε και καλά). Να σημειωθεί πως τα βρετανικά κινηματογραφικά βραβεία BAFTA, «προϊδεάζουν» το κοινό για τα Όσκαρ του επόμενου μήνα.



Αναλυτικά οι μεγάλοι νικητές των BAFTA 2023



Best film

• WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front• The Banshees of Inisherin• Elvis• Everything Everywhere All At Once• Tár

Outstanding British film

• WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin• Aftersun• Brian And Charles• Empire of Light• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande• Living• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical• See How They Run• The Swimmers• The Wonder

Leading actress

• WINNER: Cate Blanchett, Tár• Viola Davis, The Woman King• Danielle Deadwyler, Till• Ana De Armas, Blonde• Emma Thompson in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande• Michelle Yeoh in Everything Everywhere All AtOnce

Leading actor

• WINNER: Austin Butler, Elvis• Brendan Fraser, The Whale• Colin Farrell, The Banshees of Inisherin• Daryl McCormack, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande• Paul Mescal, Aftersun• Bill Nighy, Living

Supporting actress

• WINNER: Kerry Condon, The Banshees of Inisherin• Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever• Hong Chau, The Whale• Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All AtOnce• Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness• Carey Mulligan, She Said

Supporting actor

• WINNER: Barry Keoghan, The Banshees of Inisherin• Brendan Gleeson, The Banshees of Inisherin• Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All At Once• Eddie Redmayne, The Good Nurse• Albrecht Schuch, All Quiet on the Western Front• Micheal Ward, Empire of Light

Director

• WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front, Edward Berger• The Banshees of Inisherin, Martin McDonagh• Decision To Leave, Park Chan-wook• Everything Everywhere All At Once, Daniel Kwan/Daniel Scheinert• Tár, Todd Field• The Woman King, Gina Prince-Bythewood

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

• WINNER: Aftersun• Blue Jean• Electric Malady• Good Luck to You, Leo Grande• Rebellion

Film not in the English language

• WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front• Argentina, 1985• Corsage• Decision To Leave• The Quiet Girl

Documentary

• WINNER: Navalny• All That Breathes• All the Beauty and the Bloodshed• Fire of Love• Moonage Daydream

Animated film

• WINNER: Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio• Marcel the Shell with Shoes On• Puss in Boots: The Last Wish• Turning Red

Original screenplay

• WINNER: The Banshees of Inisherin• Everything Everywhere All At Once• The Fabelmans• Tár• Triangle of Sadness

Adapted screenplay

• WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front• Living• The Quiet Girl• She Said• The Whale

Original score

• WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front• Babylon• The Banshees of Inisherin• Everything Everywhere All At Once• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Casting

• WINNER: Elvis• Aftersun• All Quiet on the Western Front• Everything Everywhere All At Once• Triangle of Sadness

Cinematography

• WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front• The Batman• Elvis• Empire of Light• Top Gun: Maverick

Costume design

• WINNER: Elvis• All Quiet on the Western Front• Amsterdam• Babylon• Mrs. Harris Goes To Paris

Editing

• WINNER: Everything Everywhere All AtOnce• All Quiet on the Western Front• The Banshees of Inisherin• Elvis• Top Gun: Maverick

Production design

• WINNER: Babylon• All Quiet on the Western Front• The Batman• Elvis• Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

EE Bafta rising star award (voted for by the public)

• WINNER: Emma Mackey• Aimee Lou Wood• Daryl McCormack• Naomi Ackie• Sheila Atim

Make-up and hair

• WINNER: Elvis• All Quiet on the Western Front• The Batman• Roald Dahl's Matilda The Musical• The Whale

Sound

• WINNER: All Quiet on the Western Front• Avatar: The Way of Water• Elvis• Tár• Top Gun: Maverick

Special visual effects

• WINNER: Avatar: The Way of Water• All Quiet on the Western Front• The Batman• Everything Everywhere All At Once• Top Gun: Maverick

British short film

• WINNER: An Irish Goodbye• The Ballad Of Olive Morris• Bazigaga• Bus Girl• A Drifting Up

British short animation

• WINNER: The Boy, the Mole, the Fox, and the Horse• Middle Watch• Your Mountain is Waiting