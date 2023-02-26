Producers Guild Awards 2023: Όλοι οι μεγάλοι νικητές της χθεσινής βραδιάς

Ποιοι κατέκτησαν την πρωτιά στα PGA βραβεία, τα οποία θεωρούνται και «προάγγελος» των Όσκαρ

Τα βραβεία “Τhe Producers Guild of America” για το 2023 πραγματοποιήθηκαν εχθές με μεγάλη επιτυχία στο Beverly Hilton του Λος Άντζελες.

Την πρωτιά των PGA 2023, κατέκτησε το “Everything Everywhere All at Once”, αποσπώντας το βραβείο για εκπληκτική παραγωγή και κλέβοντας την πρώτη θέση από το Avatar: The Way of Water, το Top Gun: Maverick” και το The Whale, μεταξύ άλλων.

Τα PGA βραβεία θεωρούνται και προάγγελος των Όσκαρ, τα οποία αναμένονται στις 13 Μαρτίου 2023, με τα βλέμματα να είναι ήδη στραμμένα στη λαμπερή τελετή.

Όσο αφορά την χθεσινή τελετή των Producers Guild of America βραβείων, ήταν η πρώτη φορά που η τελετή περιελάμβανε και την βράβευση 4 sequels, ενώ τιμητική διάκριση είχε και ο Tom Cruise, ο οποίος απέσπασε το σημαντικό βραβείο “Achievement Award”, το οποίο επαινεί τις σπουδαίες παραγωγές για τις εκπληκτικές και πρωτότυπες σκηνές που χαρίζουν.

Αναλυτικά όλοι οι μεγάλοι νικητές των PGA 2023

Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Avatar: The Way of Water”

“The Banshees of Inisherin”

“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever”

“Elvis”

“Everything Everywhere All At Once” (WINNER)

“The Fabelmans”

“Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery”

“TÁR”

“Top Gun: Maverick”

“The Whale”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures

“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (WINNER)

“Marcel the Shell with Shoes On”

“Minions: The Rise of Gru”

“Puss in Boots: The Last Wish”

“Turning Red”

Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama

“Andor”

“Better Call Saul”

“Ozark”

“Severance”

“The White Lotus” (WINNER)

Danny Thomas Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Comedy

“Abbott Elementary”

“Barry”

“The Bear” (WINNER)

“Hacks”

“Only Murders in the Building”

David L. Wolper Award for Outstanding Producer of Limited or Anthology Series Television

“Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story”

“The Dropout” (WINNER)

“Inventing Anna”

“Obi-Wan Kenobi”

“Pam & Tommy”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Televised or Streamed Motion Pictures

“Fire Island”

“Hocus Pocus 2”

“Pinocchio”

“Prey”

“Weird: The Al Yankovic Story” (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Non-Fiction Television

“30 for 30”

“60 Minutes”

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

“Lucy and Desi”

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy” (WINNER)

Award for Outstanding Producer of Live Entertainment, Variety, Sketch, Standup & Talk Television

“The Daily Show with Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” (WINNER)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”

“Saturday Night Live”

Award for Outstanding Producer of Game & Competition Television

“The Amazing Race”

“Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls” (WINNER)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

The Award for Outstanding Producer of Documentary Motion Picture

“All That Breathes”

“Descendant”

“Fire of Love”

“Navalny” (WINNER)

“Nothing Compares”

“Retrograde”

“The Territory”

The Award for Outstanding Sports Program

“Formula 1: Drive to Survive”

“Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions”

“Legacy: The True Story of the LA Lakers”

“McEnroe”

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off” (WINNER)

The Award for Outstanding Children’s Program

“Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock”

“Green Eggs and Ham”

“Sesame Street” (WINNER)

“Snoopy Presents: It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown”

“Waffles + Mochi’s Restaurant”

The Award for Outstanding Short-Form Program