O Βέλγος Laurent Simons είναι 9 ετών και ετοιμάζεται να κάνει διδακτορικό

Laurent Simons is studying electrical engineering at the Eindhoven University of Technology in the Netherlands, and he's only 9. He's on course to finish his degree this year and then plans to embark on a PhD program in electrical engineering while also studying for a medicine degree, his father told CNN 🎓Ultimately, he wants to develop artificial organs. How does Laurent learn so quickly? "I ate a lot of fish during the pregnancy," his mom joked. (📸: Alexander Simons)