Η νοσταλγική ιστορία του drive- in cinema, που άνοιξε τις πύλες του για πρώτη φορά σαν σήμερα, το 1933

On this day in 1933, the very first drive-in movie theater opened in Camden, New Jersey, USA. The phenomenon quickly caught on with drive-ins numbering nearly 5,000 at its peak popularity peak popularity. Now, eighty years later, only a few hundred of these relics currently operate in the United States. Many of these remaining theaters are celebrating the 80th anniversary with special showings. Will you be going to a drive-in tonight? Share your experience with the #drivein and #driveinmovie hashtags! Photo by @brethawkins