Η Augie είναι το μεγαλύτερο ηλικιακά Golden Retriever στον κόσμο και πρόσφατα έγινε 20 ετών

golden retriever living at a rescue in Tennessee recently became the oldest of his breed to ever live. That's according to GoldHeart Golden Retrievers Rescue in Oakland. Her name is August, or "Augie." The elderly golden retriever turned 20 years old on April 24. The dog's owners, Jennifer and Steve Hetterscheidt, adopted Augie when she was 14 years old #kakenews #goldenretriever #Augie #augiethegoldenretriever #olddog #augustthegoldenretriever #goldheartgoldenretrieverrescue Article at kake.com