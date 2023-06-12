Tony Αwards 2023: Ολόκληρη η λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς
Τόνια Τζάφερη
12 Ιουνίου 2023
Με επιτυχία πραγματοποιήθηκαν πριν από μερικές ώρες, τα «Τony Awards» για το 2023, παρά τις δυσκολίες, εξαιτίας της απεργίας των «Writers Guild of America». Λαμπεροί καλεσμένοι κατέφθασαν στο United Palace, στη συνοικία Washington Heights του Μανχάταν και παρακολούθησαν την τελετή που τιμά τα κορυφαία θεατρικά έργα και μιούζικαλ του Broadway.
Το μιούζικαλ «Some Like It Hot» αποτέλεσε ένα από τα φαβορί της βραδιάς, αφού ηγήθηκε με 13 υποψηφιότητες συνολικά, τις οποίες και κέρδισε. Στη συνέχεια, ακολουθούσε το «Shucked, & Juliet», όπως επίσης και το «New York, New York» με 9 βραβεία το καθένα.
Να σημειωθεί πως τελευταία στιγμή η Ariana DeBose επέστρεψε για την παρουσίαση, και άνοιξε τη βραδιά με λίγα λόγια για την απεργία φωνάζοντας ότι αυτή και κάθε παρουσιαστής θα είναι χωρίς σενάριο για το βράδυ. «Σε όποιον μπορεί να πίστευε ότι η περσινή χρονιά ήταν κάπως απρόβλεπτη, τους λέω, "Αγαπημένοι μου, κουμπωθείτε", είπε η ίδια, καθώς το show προβάλλονταν live από το CBS και την Paramount+.
Ιστορία έγραψαν και οι ηθοποιοί J. Harrison Ghee και Alex Newell, καθώς έγιναν τα πρώτα non binary άτομα, που κέρδισαν βραβεία για την υποκριτική τους στη θεατρική σκηνή. Και στους δύο ηθοποιούς δόθηκε η επιλογή από τη διοργάνωση των Tony Awards να διαλέξουν σε ποια κατηγορία φύλου θα διαγωνιστούν και οι δύο εκλέχθηκαν να διαγωνιστούν στις ανδρικές κατηγορίες.
«Σας ευχαριστώ που με είδατε στο Broadway. Δεν θα έπρεπε να είμαι εδώ ως ένα queer, non binary, χοντρό, μαύρο άτομο από τη Μασαχουσέτη. Και σε όποιον πιστεύει ότι δεν μπορεί να το κάνει, θα σε κοιτάξω κατάματα και θα σου πω ό,τι μπορείς να κάνεις ότι θέλεις» ειπώθηκε από την σκηνή των Tony.
Alex Newell of "Shucked" and J. Harrison Ghee of "Some Like It Hot" become the first openly nonbinary performers to win acting #Tonys. https://t.co/PbJicNvSCO pic.twitter.com/KxLAhSQsRj— The Associated Press (@AP) June 12, 2023
Αναλυτικά οι μεγάλοι νικητές των Τony Awards 2023
Best Play
Ain't No Mo'
Between Riverside and Crazy
Cost of Living
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Best Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Revival of a Play
August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
A Doll's House
The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Best Revival of a Musical
Parade
Into the Woods
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Book of a Musical
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
New York, New York
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre
Almost Famous
Kimberly Akimbo
KPOP
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog
Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar
Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy
Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play
Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House
Jodie Comer, Prima Facie
Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976
Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders
Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical
Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot
J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot
Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods
Ben Platt, Parade
Colton Ryan, New York, New York
Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical
Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods
Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo
Lorna Courtney, & Juliet
Micaela Diamond, Parade
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play
Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'
Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson
Arian Moayed, A Doll's House
Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt
David Zayas, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play
Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham
Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'
Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window
Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living
Kara Young, Cost of Living
Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical
Kevin Cahoon, Shucked
Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo
Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot
Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Alex Newell, Shucked
Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical
Julia Lester, Into the Woods
Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo
NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot
Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet
Best Scenic Design of a Play
Prima Facie
Life of Pi
Good Night, Oscar
Leopoldstadt
A Christmas Carol
Best Scenic Design of a Musical
New York, New York
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
Best Costume Design of a Play
Life of Pi
Fat Ham
Leopoldstadt
Ain't No Mo'
Good Night, Oscar
Best Costume Design of a Musical
Some Like It Hot
Parade
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
KPOP
& Juliet
New York, New York
Best Lighting Design of a Play
Leopoldstadt
Prima Facie
A Doll's House
Fat Ham
Life of Pi
Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman
A Christmas Carol
Best Lighting Design of a Musical
New York, New York
Lerner & Loewe's Camelot
Parade
& Juliet
Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Sound Design of a Play
Ain't No Mo'
Life of Pi
A Christmas Carol
A Doll's House
Prima Facie
Best Sound Design of a Musical
New York, New York
Shucked
Into the Woods
& Juliet
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Best Direction of a Play
Saheem Ali, Fat Ham
Jo Bonney, Cost of Living
Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House
Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt
Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'
Max Webster, Life of Pi
Best Direction of a Musical
Michael Arden, Parade
Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods
Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot
Jack O'Brien, Shucked
Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo
Best Choreography
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street
Some Like It Hot
New York, New York
& Juliet
KPOP
Best Orchestrations
& Juliet
Kimberly Akimbo
Shucked
Some Like It Hot
New York, New York