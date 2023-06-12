Tony Αwards 2023: Ολόκληρη η λίστα με τους μεγάλους νικητές της βραδιάς

Η Audra MacDonald, ήταν η ερμηνεύτρια με τις περισσότερες υποψηφιότητες στην ιστορία των Tony Awards, και χθες κατάφερε να κερδίσει το δέκατο Tony βραβείο της καριέρας της

Με επιτυχία πραγματοποιήθηκαν πριν από μερικές ώρες, τα «Τony Awards» για το 2023, παρά τις δυσκολίες, εξαιτίας της απεργίας των «Writers Guild of America». Λαμπεροί καλεσμένοι κατέφθασαν στο United Palace, στη συνοικία Washington Heights του Μανχάταν και παρακολούθησαν την τελετή που τιμά τα κορυφαία θεατρικά έργα και μιούζικαλ του Broadway.



Το μιούζικαλ «Some Like It Hot» αποτέλεσε ένα από τα φαβορί της βραδιάς, αφού ηγήθηκε με 13 υποψηφιότητες συνολικά, τις οποίες και κέρδισε. Στη συνέχεια, ακολουθούσε το «Shucked, & Juliet», όπως επίσης και το «New York, New York» με 9 βραβεία το καθένα.



Να σημειωθεί πως τελευταία στιγμή η Ariana DeBose επέστρεψε για την παρουσίαση, και άνοιξε τη βραδιά με λίγα λόγια για την απεργία φωνάζοντας ότι αυτή και κάθε παρουσιαστής θα είναι χωρίς σενάριο για το βράδυ. «Σε όποιον μπορεί να πίστευε ότι η περσινή χρονιά ήταν κάπως απρόβλεπτη, τους λέω, "Αγαπημένοι μου, κουμπωθείτε", είπε η ίδια, καθώς το show προβάλλονταν live από το CBS και την Paramount+.

Ιστορία έγραψαν και οι ηθοποιοί J. Harrison Ghee και Alex Newell, καθώς έγιναν τα πρώτα non binary άτομα, που κέρδισαν βραβεία για την υποκριτική τους στη θεατρική σκηνή. Και στους δύο ηθοποιούς δόθηκε η επιλογή από τη διοργάνωση των Tony Awards να διαλέξουν σε ποια κατηγορία φύλου θα διαγωνιστούν και οι δύο εκλέχθηκαν να διαγωνιστούν στις ανδρικές κατηγορίες.

«Σας ευχαριστώ που με είδατε στο Broadway. Δεν θα έπρεπε να είμαι εδώ ως ένα queer, non binary, χοντρό, μαύρο άτομο από τη Μασαχουσέτη. Και σε όποιον πιστεύει ότι δεν μπορεί να το κάνει, θα σε κοιτάξω κατάματα και θα σου πω ό,τι μπορείς να κάνεις ότι θέλεις» ειπώθηκε από την σκηνή των Tony.

Alex Newell of "Shucked" and J. Harrison Ghee of "Some Like It Hot" become the first openly nonbinary performers to win acting #Tonys. https://t.co/PbJicNvSCO pic.twitter.com/KxLAhSQsRj June 12, 2023

Αναλυτικά οι μεγάλοι νικητές των Τony Awards 2023

Best Play

Ain't No Mo'

Between Riverside and Crazy

Cost of Living

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Best Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Revival of a Play

August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

A Doll's House

The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Best Revival of a Musical

Parade

Into the Woods

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Book of a Musical

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

New York, New York

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Original Score (Music and/or Lyrics) Written for the Theatre

Almost Famous

Kimberly Akimbo

KPOP

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Play

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Corey Hawkins, Suzan-Lori Parks' Topdog/Underdog

Sean Hayes, Good Night, Oscar

Stephen McKinley Henderson, Between Riverside and Crazy

Wendell Pierce, Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Play

Jessica Chastain, A Doll's House

Jodie Comer, Prima Facie

Jessica Hecht, Summer, 1976

Audra McDonald, Ohio State Murders

Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical

Christian Borle, Some Like It Hot

J. Harrison Ghee, Some Like It Hot

Josh Groban, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Brian d'Arcy James, Into the Woods

Ben Platt, Parade

Colton Ryan, New York, New York

Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical

Annaleigh Ashford, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Sara Bareilles, Into the Woods

Victoria Clark, Kimberly Akimbo

Lorna Courtney, & Juliet

Micaela Diamond, Parade

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Play

Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo'

Samuel L. Jackson, August Wilson's The Piano Lesson

Arian Moayed, A Doll's House

Brandon Uranowitz, Leopoldstadt

David Zayas, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Play

Nikki Crawford, Fat Ham

Crystal Lucas-Perry, Ain't No Mo'

Miriam Silverman, The Sign in Sidney Brustein's Window

Katy Sullivan, Cost of Living

Kara Young, Cost of Living

Best Performance by an Actor in a Featured Role in a Musical

Kevin Cahoon, Shucked

Justin Cooley, Kimberly Akimbo

Kevin Del Aguila, Some Like It Hot

Jordan Donica, Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Alex Newell, Shucked

Best Performance by an Actress in a Featured Role in a Musical

Julia Lester, Into the Woods

Ruthie Ann Miles, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Bonnie Milligan, Kimberly Akimbo

NaTasha Yvette Williams, Some Like It Hot

Betsy Wolfe, & Juliet

Best Scenic Design of a Play

Prima Facie

Life of Pi

Good Night, Oscar

Leopoldstadt

A Christmas Carol

Best Scenic Design of a Musical

New York, New York

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

Best Costume Design of a Play

Life of Pi

Fat Ham

Leopoldstadt

Ain't No Mo'

Good Night, Oscar

Best Costume Design of a Musical

Some Like It Hot

Parade

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

KPOP

& Juliet

New York, New York

Best Lighting Design of a Play

Leopoldstadt

Prima Facie

A Doll's House

Fat Ham

Life of Pi

Arthur Miller's Death of a Salesman

A Christmas Carol

Best Lighting Design of a Musical

New York, New York

Lerner & Loewe's Camelot

Parade

& Juliet

Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Sound Design of a Play

Ain't No Mo'

Life of Pi

A Christmas Carol

A Doll's House

Prima Facie

Best Sound Design of a Musical

New York, New York

Shucked

Into the Woods

& Juliet

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Best Direction of a Play

Saheem Ali, Fat Ham

Jo Bonney, Cost of Living

Jamie Lloyd, A Doll's House

Patrick Marber, Leopoldstadt

Stevie Walker-Webb, Ain't No Mo'

Max Webster, Life of Pi

Best Direction of a Musical

Michael Arden, Parade

Lear deBessonet, Into the Woods

Casey Nicholaw, Some Like It Hot

Jack O'Brien, Shucked

Jessica Stone, Kimberly Akimbo

Best Choreography

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street

Some Like It Hot

New York, New York

& Juliet

KPOP

Best Orchestrations

& Juliet

Kimberly Akimbo

Shucked

Some Like It Hot

New York, New York