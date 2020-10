Κλιματική αλλαγή και βιοποικιλότητα: Οι ειδικοί χτυπάνε καμπανάκι και μιλούν για ραγδαία επιδείνωση της κατάστασης

View this post on Instagram

These ice sculptures of US President Donald Trump and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil are melting in New York to "expose the urgency to act on the nature crisis and biodiversity collapse". That's according to Greenpeace activists who put them there to mark the start of the UN's virtual Summit on Biodiversity. Activists stood the pair on a pier facing the UN building, where the meeting of nearly 150 world leaders was originally meant to take place before the coronavirus pandemic changed that. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres opened the meeting by saying "humanity is waging a war on nature". He acknowledged more than a million species were at risk of extinction, adding that one result of humanity's treatment of the planet was the "emergence of deadly diseases such as HIV-AIDS, Ebola, and now Covid-19, against which we have little or no defence". Tap the link in our bio to see what else was said at the summit and what it's looking to achieve. (📷 Tracie Williams/Greenpeace) #UN #BiodiversitySummit #Climate #Planet #Nature #BBCNews