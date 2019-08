H Kate Hudson μίλησε ανοιχτά για την αμφιλεγόμενη γυμνή της φωτογράφηση και παραδέχτηκε ότι της αρέσει να είναι γυμνή

View this post on Instagram

Three kids and eight InStyle covers later, @KateHudson says that life is really good. “I turned 40 earlier this year, and people kept asking how I felt. But I really wasn’t thinking about it at all. It’s just an age, and I think it’s a great age. You’re at a phase in your life where you’ve actually earned some wisdom. It’s kind of nice to have some years under your belt. And you know what? I’m even more fun now than I was back then, damn it.” More on how her life has changed since she first graced our cover at age 16 with mom Goldie Hawn at the link in bio. #InStyle25 | Photographed by @paul.mclean1; Styled by @sophielopez