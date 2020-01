Η Irina Shayk μιλάει πρώτη φορά ανοιχτά για τον χωρισμό της με τον Bradley Cooper

View this post on Instagram

Introducing #IrinaShayk as #BritishVogue’s March 2020 cover star. Born in the depths of a Soviet winter, but now living the life of a supermodel, Shayk has a backstory that reads like a fairy tale. In her most revealing interview ever, she opens up to Editor-in-Chief @Edward_Enninful about Hollywood break-ups, single motherhood and why the best is yet to come. Click the link in bio for Edward Enninful’s editor’s letter, and see Shayk captured by #MertAlas and #MarcusPiggott in this season’s most coveted pieces, on newsstands Friday, 31 January. @IrinaShayk wears a @Prada sequined silk-gauze dress and @EmiliaWickstead gloves. Photographed by @MertAlas and @MacPiggott and styled by @Edward_Enninful, with hair by @PaulHanlonHair, make-up by @Lucia_Pieroni, nails by @Chisatochee and set design by @MigsBento.