Το επίσημο site της βασιλικής οικογένειας οδήγησε ξαφνικά σε ροζ ιστοσελίδα και η είδηση έγινε γρήγορα viral
Το πόσο αυστηροί είναι οι κανόνες με ό, τι έχει να κάνει με τη βασιλική οικογένεια, το γνωρίζουμε και ποτέ δεν θα πιστεύαμε ότι η επίσημη ιστοσελίδα των royals θα οδηγούσε τους επισκέπτες, που ενδιαφέρονταν για το φιλανθρωπικό έργο του πρίγκιπα Harry σε site πορνογραφικού περιεχομένου.
View this post on Instagram
This picture is too cute, look at how he looks at Catherine, you can tell that he admires her.💙😍 #katemiddletonstyle #duchessofcambridge #princesskate #duchesskate #princesscatherine #duchesscatherine #duchesskatemiddleton #futurequeen #childrensprincess #likeforlikes #like4likes #ponytails #royal #britishgirl #britishroyal #princessharry #dukeofsussex
Ακόμη δεν έχει διευκρινιστεί αν πίσω από αυτό το σοβαρό λάθος κρύβεται κάποιος χάκερ ή είναι λάθος των ανθρώπων που διαχειρίζονται τη συγκεκριμένη σελίδα. Όπως ήταν αναμενόμενο, το γεγονός προκάλεσε έντονες αντιδράσεις.
View this post on Instagram
Her Majesty The Queen has released a statement with details of the agreement reached for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Buckingham Palace also issued a statement from The Duke and Duchess (Swipe left to read the statements). . • Harry and Meghan will remain Duke and Duchess of Sussex and will be individually styled as Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex. • They will retain but not use their HRH titles and will continue to support their private patronages but will no longer represent The Queen. • Frogmore Cottage will continue to be their UK home. They will repay the public expenditure on it and will pay for its upkeep. They will be paying a commercial rent on it. • The Duke will lose his military patronages and will no longer serve as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, representing the Queen. He will step down as Captain-General of the Royal Marines, Honorary Air Commandant at RAF Honington and Commodore-in-Chief, Small Ships and Diving. He and The Duchess will, however, retain their roles as President and Vice President of The Queen’s Commonwealth Trust. • Whether they will continue to use the 'Sussex Royal' name is still being discussed. The changes will come into effect from the Spring and they will carry out further royal engagements in the UK before then.
Σύμφωνα με τα βρετανικά μέσα, σε μια κατηγορία της ιστοσελίδας που παρουσιάζεται το φιλανθρωπικό έργο της βασιλικής οικογένειας, ένας σύνδεσμος που κανονικά θα έπρεπε να οδηγεί στην ιστοσελίδα του "Dolen Cymru" μιας φιλανθρωπικής οργάνωσης που ασχολείται ο πρίγκιπας Harry, οδηγούσε τελικά σε μια ιστοσελίδα πορνογραφικού περιεχομένου.
Μέχρι στιγμής η βασιλική οικογένεια δεν έχει κάνει κάποιο επίσημο σχόλιο για το ατυχές συμβάν και φυσικά, το λάθος διορθώθηκε άμεσα από τους υπεύθυνους.
Δείτε ακόμη: