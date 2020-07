Ernest Hemingway: Οι 3 θυελλώδεις έρωτες του διάσημου συγγραφέα, που ήρθε στη ζωή σαν σήμερα

View this post on Instagram

Today marks the 121st anniversary of the birth of Ernest Hemingway, the American novelist, short story writer, and journalist best known for his economical writing style. His classic To Have and Have Not, which was adapted into a movie starring Bogart and Bacall, is available as an eAudiobook through the LLC at https://bit.ly/3i3m75J