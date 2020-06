Το «γρήγορο» μάτι του Leonardo da Vinci ίσως είναι το κλειδί για το χαμόγελο της Mona Lisa

View this post on Instagram

Mona Lisa, Leonardo da Vinci Also known as La Gioconda, it is one of the best-known works of the Italian artist Leonardo da Vinci and one of the most visited in the world. It is a great example of the chiaroscuro technique and is hypnotized by the enigmatic smile of the portrayed lady. It is currently exhibited at the Louvre Museum in Paris. #monalisa #leonardodavinci #historiador #instagay #instaarte #arte #museoluvre #gioconda #paris #francia #pintor #painting