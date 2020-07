Greta Thunberg: Η 17χρονη ακτιβίστρια δωρίζει έπαθλο ενός εκατ. ευρώ σε οργανώσεις για το περιβάλλον

View this post on Instagram

I’m extremely honoured to receive the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity! We’re in a climate emergency, and my foundation will as quickly as possible donate all the prize money of 1 million Euros to support organizations and projects that are fighting for a sustainable world, defending nature and supporting people already facing the worst impacts of the climate- and ecological crisis — particularly those living in the Global South. Starting with giving €100.000 to the SOS Amazonia Campaign led by @FridaysForFutureBrasil to tackle COVID-19 in the Amazon, and €100.000 to the Stop Ecocide Foundation (@ecocidelaw ) to support their work to make ecocide an international crime. @fcgulbenkian #facetheclimateemergency