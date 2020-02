4+1 μυστικά επιτυχίας των ανθρώπων που έχουν γεννηθεί τον Φεβρουάριο

View this post on Instagram

Limited edition #Rihannazine 🖤 @i_d i-dstore.co Photography: @mario_sorrenti Editor-In-Chief & styling: @alastairmckimm Casting director: @samuel_ellis Hair creative director: @yusefhairnyc Hair: @naphiisbeautifulhair Make-up: Kanako Takase Nails: @Jennynails