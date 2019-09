O Brad Pitt φωτογραφίζεται για το GQ στα 55 του και αποδεικνύει γιατί συνεχίζει να είναι ο πιο ωραίος άντρας του Hollywood

View this post on Instagram

Brad Pitt is still searching. At 55, the consummate Hollywood star seems to have the Hollywood parts figured out, using his wattage to get unlikely movies—like his new space drama, #AdAstra—into theaters. But inside, there's a whole lot he's still working out. Read more at the link in bio. (📸@lachlanbailey, styling by @georgecortina) #bradpitt #newgq