H Halle Berry με six-pack στα 53 της -Zηλέψαμε το γραμμωμένο κορμί της

Κυριακή 10 Νοέμβριος 2019

Η 53χρονη ηθοποιός Ηalle Berry είναι γνωστό πως προσέχει την σιλουέτα της, μέσα από διατροφή και άσκηση. Και φυσικά η ρουτίνα της έχει αποτέλεσμα και με το παραπάνω. Η 53χρονη σταρ ας άφησε με το στόμα ανοιχτό όταν με αφορμή την Fitness Day δημοσίευσε στο Instagram φωτογραφία με τους γραμμωμένους κοιλιακούς της. Ποζάρει με μαύρο αθλητικό outfit και μπαντάνα.

Το six pack της θα ζήλευε ακόμα και μία αθλήτρια. Φυσικά οι θαυμαστές της την αποθέωσαν.

Halle Berry
halle berry instagram
κοιλιακοί

