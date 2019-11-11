H Halle Berry με six-pack στα 53 της -Zηλέψαμε το γραμμωμένο κορμί της
Η 53χρονη ηθοποιός Ηalle Berry είναι γνωστό πως προσέχει την σιλουέτα της, μέσα από διατροφή και άσκηση. Και φυσικά η ρουτίνα της έχει αποτέλεσμα και με το παραπάνω. Η 53χρονη σταρ ας άφησε με το στόμα ανοιχτό όταν με αφορμή την Fitness Day δημοσίευσε στο Instagram φωτογραφία με τους γραμμωμένους κοιλιακούς της. Ποζάρει με μαύρο αθλητικό outfit και μπαντάνα.
Το six pack της θα ζήλευε ακόμα και μία αθλήτρια. Φυσικά οι θαυμαστές της την αποθέωσαν.
Happy #FitnessFriday, everyone! There’s no better feeling than setting a goal and smashing it. One of my goals for #BruisedTheMovie? Ripped Abs - and today? I finally got them, and it feels unbelievable! This #FitnessFriday, I encourage you guys to set your bar. What is your fitness goal? Set the BAR higher than you think, share your goal in the comments and HOLD yourself to it. The work won’t be easy, but that pay off? Worth every damn second. In the meantime, head to stories for my #BruisedTheMovie workout, courtesy of my performance coach @mubarakmalik, aka "Bar" and put that inner-warrior to the test! Happy Friday! ♥️