Η Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ έκανε throwback στο Instagram και οι Βρετανοί τρελάθηκαν
Μία φωτογραφία από τη λαμπερή εμφάνιση της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ 67 χρόνια πριν, ανέβασε στον επίσημο λογαριασμό το παλάτι του Kensigton.
Το σπάνιο στιγμιότυπο ήταν από τη "Royal Variety Performance", που πραγματοποιείται κάθε χρόνο, είτε στο Λονδίνο είτε σε κάποιο θέατρο στο Ηνωμένο Βασίλειο. Το 1952 η Βασίλισσα Ελισάβετ έκανε λαμπερή εμφάνιση στο event με τον Δούκα του Εδιμβούργου και την πριγκίπισσα Μαργαρίτα. Η φωτογραφία που ανέβηκε στο Instagram κέρδισε τους followers, χωρίς να λείπουν τα likes και τα σχόλια. Μπορεί η φωτογραφία να ανέβηκε από τον επίσημο λογαριασμό του παλατιού, αλλά όπως όλοι γνωρίζουμε τίποτα δεν ανεβαίνει στο Instagram χωρίς την έγκριση της Βασίλισσας Ελισάβετ.
View this post on Instagram
This evening The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will attend the Royal Variety Performance at the Palladium Theatre, London. Her Majesty The Queen is photographed here arriving for the #RoyalVarietyPerformance in 1952, with The Duke of Edinburgh and Princess Margaret. The annual Royal Variety Performance is held in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, of which The Queen is Patron. The money raised from the show helps hundreds of entertainers throughout the UK, who need help and assistance as a result of old age, ill-health, or hard times. The origins of the Royal Variety Performance date back to 1912 when King George V and Queen Mary agreed to attend a 'Royal Command Performance' at the Palace Theatre in London, in aid of the Variety Artistes' Benevolent Fund. In July 1919, the second Royal show was performed and was the first to be billed a "Royal Variety Performance”, before becoming an annual event in 1921. This will be the third time that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have attended the performance, following their attendance in 2014 and 2017. 📷 PA / Royal Variety Charity #Variety4Charity
