H εντυπωσιακή φωτογράφιση της Naomi Campbell με φίδια σε όλο της το σώμα – Έκλεψε όλα τα βλέμματα στα 49 της
Η Naomi Campbell είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία top models και δεν σταματά να μας εκπλήσσει με τις φωτογραφίσεις της. Αυτή το φορά πόζαρε σε μια άκρως εντυπωσιακή φωτογράφιση για το εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού i-D φορώντας ένα μαύρο φόρεμα με βαθύ ντεκολτέ και αυτό που ξεχώριζε ήταν τα φίδια που αγκαλιάζουν το σώμα του μοντέλου δίνοντας έναν wild χαρακτήρα στο concept.
Στα 49 της χρόνια, παραμένει το ίδιο γοητευτική και μάλιστα δεν φοβάται να φωτογραφίζεται αποδεικνύοντας πόση ενέργεια και αγάπη έχει για το modeling.
@i_d ◼️▪️ Full story link in bio▪️ [The Get Up Stand Up Issue, no. 358, Winter 2019.] . . . Interview @osman_ahmed_ Photography @roversi Styling @ibkamara Editor-in-Chief @alastairmckimm Creative Director @lauragenninger Hair @lorenzo_barcel at Aldo Coppola using @lorealpro Make-up @daniel_s_makeup at M+A using @patmcgrathlabs_contact Nail technician @typhainekersual at @artistsunit Casting director @samuel_ellis for DMCASTING.
H Naomi Campbell απέδειξε πως η ηλικία είναι απλά ένας αριθμός καθώς κατάφερε να ενθουσιάσει ακόμη μια φορά το κοινό της. Ακόμη, είναι ένα από τα λίγα πρόσωπα στο χώρο της μόδας που μας απασχολεί τόσο πολύ μέχρι και σήμερα.
Introducing the final cover star for The Get Up Stand Up Issue – the model... the myth... the phenomenon that is Naomi Campbell! @naomi spoke to i-D’s @osman_ahmed_ about the future of African creativity, becoming a prolific YouTuber and the best advice she ever received Nelson Mandela. 🖤 Read the full story and see more of her iconic cover shoot, styled by Ib Kamara and shot by Paolo Roversi, via link in bio! 🔗 [The Get Up Stand Up Issue, no. 358, Winter 2019.] . . . Interview @osman_ahmed_ Photography @roversi Styling @ibkamara Editor-in-Chief @alastairmckimm Creative Director @lauragenninger @Naomi Campbell at @models1 wears Top @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello. Jacket @muglerofficial. Skirt @dior. Hat @philiptreacy. Earrings @amrapalijewels. Tights @wolford. Boots @azzedinealaiaofficial Hair @lorenzo_barcel at Aldo Coppola using @lorealpro. Make-up @daniel_s_makeup at M+A using @patmcgrathlabs_contact. Nail technician @typhainekersual at @artistsunit. Set design Jean-Hugues de Chatillon. Photography assistance @chiara.vittorini and @clarabelleville. Digital operator Matteo Miani. Styling assistance @sashaiharris, @gareth_wrighton, @josephbates_, @ekluczenko, Yann Steiner and Audrey Petit. Hair assistance Domenico Papa. Production Camila Mendez at Cream. Production co-ordinator Angélique Boureau at Cream. Casting director @samuel_ellis for DMCASTING. #NaomiCampbell #TheGetUpStandUpIssue #Phenomenon #IbKamara #PaoloRoversi
Κεντρική φωτογραφία: Splash / Ideal Image
