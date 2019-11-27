Celebrities

H εντυπωσιακή φωτογράφιση της Naomi Campbell με φίδια σε όλο της το σώμα – Έκλεψε όλα τα βλέμματα στα 49 της

The Jennettes
Τετάρτη 27 Νοέμβριος 2019

Η Naomi Campbell είναι ένα από τα κορυφαία top models και δεν σταματά να μας εκπλήσσει με τις φωτογραφίσεις της. Αυτή το φορά πόζαρε σε μια άκρως εντυπωσιακή φωτογράφιση για το εξώφυλλο του περιοδικού i-D φορώντας ένα μαύρο φόρεμα με βαθύ ντεκολτέ και αυτό που ξεχώριζε ήταν τα φίδια που αγκαλιάζουν το σώμα του μοντέλου δίνοντας έναν wild χαρακτήρα στο concept.

Celebrities

Η Naomi Campbell μίλησε για το diversity στη βιομηχανία της μόδας αλλά και γι' αυτά που συμβαίνουν πίσω στα παρασκήνια

Στα 49 της χρόνια, παραμένει το ίδιο γοητευτική και μάλιστα δεν φοβάται να φωτογραφίζεται αποδεικνύοντας πόση ενέργεια και αγάπη έχει για το modeling. 

H Naomi Campbell απέδειξε πως η ηλικία είναι απλά ένας αριθμός καθώς κατάφερε να ενθουσιάσει ακόμη μια φορά το κοινό της. Ακόμη, είναι ένα από τα λίγα πρόσωπα στο χώρο της μόδας που μας απασχολεί τόσο πολύ μέχρι και σήμερα.



View this post on Instagram


Introducing the final cover star for The Get Up Stand Up Issue – the model... the myth... the phenomenon that is Naomi Campbell!⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ @naomi spoke to i-D’s @osman_ahmed_ about the future of African creativity, becoming a prolific YouTuber and the best advice she ever received Nelson Mandela.⁣ 🖤⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣ Read the full story and see more of her iconic cover shoot, styled by Ib Kamara and shot by Paolo Roversi, via link in bio!⁣ 🔗⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣⁣⁣⁣[The Get Up Stand Up Issue, no. 358, Winter 2019.]⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ ⁣.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ .⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Interview @osman_ahmed_⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photography @roversi ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Styling @ibkamara⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Editor-in-Chief @alastairmckimm⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Creative Director @lauragenninger⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ @Naomi Campbell at @models1 wears Top @ysl by @anthonyvaccarello. Jacket @muglerofficial. Skirt @dior. Hat @philiptreacy. Earrings @amrapalijewels. Tights @wolford. Boots @azzedinealaiaofficial ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair @lorenzo_barcel at Aldo Coppola using @lorealpro. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Make-up @daniel_s_makeup at M+A using @patmcgrathlabs_contact.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Nail technician @typhainekersual at @artistsunit. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Set design Jean-Hugues de Chatillon.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Photography assistance @chiara.vittorini and @clarabelleville. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Digital operator Matteo Miani.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Styling assistance @sashaiharris, @gareth_wrighton, @josephbates_, @ekluczenko, Yann Steiner and Audrey Petit.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Hair assistance Domenico Papa. Production Camila Mendez at Cream.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Production co-ordinator Angélique Boureau at Cream. ⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ Casting director @samuel_ellis for DMCASTING.⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣⁣ #NaomiCampbell #TheGetUpStandUpIssue #Phenomenon #IbKamara #PaoloRoversi ⁣

A post shared by i-D (@i_d) on

 

Κεντρική φωτογραφία: Splash / Ideal Image

Δείτε ακόμη: Η sexy πασαρέλα της Naomi Campbell στο Φεστιβάλ

ΔΕΙΤΕ ΤΗΝ GALLERY
6 photos
iconic εμφάνιση Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell
Naomi Campbell Instagram

MORE LIKE THIS

Celebrities

Η Mariah Carey σημείωσε τρία Ρεκόρ Guinness με το «All I Want for Christmas is You»

Celebrities

Μόνο η Jennifer Lopez θα μπορούσε να συμβουλέψει τη Charlize Theron για τα μυστικά επιτυχίας των celebrities

Celebrities

Πριγκίπισσα Charlene: «Το να μεγαλώνεις δίδυμα είναι εξουθενωτικό»

Celebrities

Paige Niemann: Η σωσίας της Ariana Grande που μας κάνει να τα βλέπουμε διπλά

MORE FOR YOU