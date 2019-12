Η Ashley Graham πρωταγωνιστεί στο εξώφυλλο της Vogue και μιλάει ανοιχτά για το σεξ κατά την εγκυμοσύνη

View this post on Instagram

A VOGUE COVER!!! — celebrating inclusivity, mothers, pregnancy and love — is so surreal. I have dreamed of this moment my entire career since I was a catalogue model living in Nebraska two decades ago. Thank you @voguemagazine and #AnnaWintour for embracing a conversation around pregnancy and motherhood, which can be both incredibly exciting and also isolating. The community and support I have discovered along the way has been incredible, and to share this monumental moment with my son and husband in the pages of Vogue could not feel more special. @annieleibovitz, you made me feel like a true pregnant goddess 🤗 Photographer: @annieleibovitz Fashion Editor: @tonnegood Makeup: @hannah_murray1 Hair: @sallyhershberger Bookings Director: @felicitybwebb Writer: @jonathanvanmeter