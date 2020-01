Brad Pitt - Jennifer Aniston: H φωτογραφία 15 χρόνια πριν, τo χρονικό της σχέσης τους και γιατί θέλουμε τόσο να τους ξαναδούμε μαζί

View this post on Instagram

Then versus now. Both #JenniferAniston and #BradPitt took home gongs at the 2020 #SAGAwards (for Best Actress in a Drama Series and Best Performance By A Male Actor In A Supporting Role respectively), but the real winner of the night was their brief red-carpet encounter, sending the internet into a nostalgic frenzy. At the link in bio, see more of Aniston’s vintage @Dior By John Galliano gown and the heart-warming moment as Pitt watches her acceptance speech from the sidelines.