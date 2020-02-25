Celebrities

Ένοχος ο Harvey Weinstein- Οι αντιδράσεις των celebrities απέναντι στην ετυμηγορία

Τρίτη 25 Φεβρουάριος 2020

O Harvey Weinstein κρίθηκε ένοχος για την κατηγορία της σεξουαλικής παρενόχλησης και του βιασμού τρίτου βαθμού, ενώ είναι αντιμέτωπος με ποινή φυλάκισης 25 ετών.

Gwyneth Paltrow: Όταν ο Brad Pitt την προστάτευσε από την σεξουαλική παρενόχληση του Harvey Weinstein

Οι ένορκοι σε δικαστήριο της Νέας Υόρκης έκριναν ότι ο κινηματογραφικός παραγωγός είναι ένοχος στις δύο από τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες με τις οποίες ήταν αντιμέτωπος.

Η απόφαση για τον 67χρονο πρώην ιδιοκτήτη της Miramax βγήκε τη Δευτέρα ενώ το δικαστήριο τον αθώωσε για την κατηγορία του βιασμού πρώτου βαθμού και γι' αυτήν της κατά συρροή σεξουαλικής παρενόχλησης.

Η καταδίκη του θέτει οριστικό τέλος στην επιτυχία και την παντοδυναμία του στον χώρο του κινηματογράφου. 

Ακολουθούν κάποιες από τις αντιδράσεις διασήμων απέναντι στην ετυμηγορία για τον Weinstein, μεταξύ άλλων και της ηθοποιού Ashley Judd, που ήταν μία από τις γυναίκες που του είχαν προσάψει κατηγορίες εναντίον του για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση. 

 

