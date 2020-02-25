Ένοχος ο Harvey Weinstein- Οι αντιδράσεις των celebrities απέναντι στην ετυμηγορία
O Harvey Weinstein κρίθηκε ένοχος για την κατηγορία της σεξουαλικής παρενόχλησης και του βιασμού τρίτου βαθμού, ενώ είναι αντιμέτωπος με ποινή φυλάκισης 25 ετών.
Οι ένορκοι σε δικαστήριο της Νέας Υόρκης έκριναν ότι ο κινηματογραφικός παραγωγός είναι ένοχος στις δύο από τις τέσσερις κατηγορίες με τις οποίες ήταν αντιμέτωπος.
View this post on Instagram
Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on two counts—criminal sexual act and rape in the third degree—stemming from the assault of two separate women. He was acquitted on three additional charges, including predatory sexual assault, and could face up to 25 years in prison. The verdict comes three years after the reckoning of #MeToo. Read the story at the link in bio.
Η απόφαση για τον 67χρονο πρώην ιδιοκτήτη της Miramax βγήκε τη Δευτέρα ενώ το δικαστήριο τον αθώωσε για την κατηγορία του βιασμού πρώτου βαθμού και γι' αυτήν της κατά συρροή σεξουαλικής παρενόχλησης.
Η καταδίκη του θέτει οριστικό τέλος στην επιτυχία και την παντοδυναμία του στον χώρο του κινηματογράφου.
Ακολουθούν κάποιες από τις αντιδράσεις διασήμων απέναντι στην ετυμηγορία για τον Weinstein, μεταξύ άλλων και της ηθοποιού Ashley Judd, που ήταν μία από τις γυναίκες που του είχαν προσάψει κατηγορίες εναντίον του για σεξουαλική κακοποίηση.
For the women who testified in this case, and walked through traumatic hell, you did a public service to girls and women everywhere, thank you.#ConvictWeinstein #Guilty
— ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) February 24, 2020
Gratitude to the brave women who’ve testified and to the jury for seeing through the dirty tactics of the defense .we will change the laws in the future so that rape victims are heard and not discredited and so that it’s easier for people to report their rapes
— Rosanna Arquette🌎✌🏼 (@RoArquette) February 24, 2020
Harvey Weinstein is now a convicted rapist.
If there's a man who doesn't deserve bail, it's him.
— Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) February 24, 2020
This isn’t my personal victory. My thoughts on the Weinstein verdict. #metoomvmt #silencebreakers https://t.co/LDo7mEtXGy
— Tarana (@TaranaBurke) February 24, 2020
The beginning of #justice. More to come, my sisters. #weinsteinguilty
— Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) February 24, 2020
Δείτε ακόμη: Οι καλύτερες στιγμές απο τα shows της Victoria's Secrets