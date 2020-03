Alexandra Grant: «Έχω λευκά μαλλιά, δεν με νοιάζει να γίνω η Kim Kardashian»

View this post on Instagram

"I'm a 6ft 1in woman with white hair," says #AlexandraGrant. "You know, the idea of fitting in... If I wanted to look like Kim Kardashian, I would have to have surgery removing about a foot off my legs." In the April 2020 issue of #BritishVogue, the artist gets candid with @Louisquinze, giving her perspective on everything from art and LA to finding love with #KeanuReeves. Read the full interview in the new issue, on newsstands now. Photographed by @MaxFarago and styled by @JuliaEhrlich, with hair by @Ramsell and make-up by @TheKMDB.