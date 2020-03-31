Η Rihanna μεταμορφώνεται σε επαναστάτρια για εξώφυλλο και μιλά για το νέο της album
Η αγαπημένη σταρ όλων, η Rihanna, που το τελευταίο διάστημα δραστηριοποιούνταν στις επιχειρήσεις της, Fenty και Fenty Beauty, επιστρέφει στη μουσική μετά από ένα διάστημα απουσίας δύο ετών.
Αυτό στάθηκε καλή αφορμή για να εμφανιστεί στο εξώφυλλο της Βρετανικής Vogue. Η Riri ποζάρει ως άλλη επαναστάτρια, φορώντας μαύρο jacket και μιλά για το νέο της album.
"I feel like I have no boundaries. I've done everything – I've done all the hits, I've tried every genre – now I'm just, I'm wide open. I can make anything that I want." Poised to release a long anticipated new album, and with the continued success of "the Fenty effect", #Rihanna's work ethic is akin to a force of nature. In the new issue, the businesswoman tells @AfuaHirsch about managing her work-life balance and how she's been "aggressively working on music".
"Νιώθω σαν να μην έχω όρια. Έχω κάνει τα πάντα- έχω κάνει όλα τα hits, έχω δοκιμάσει κάθε είδος- τώρα είμαι απλά ανοιχτή. Μπορώ να κάνω οτιδήποτε θέλω. H star στοχεύει να κυκλοφορήσει το νέο άλμπουμ και με τη συνεχιζόμενη επιτυχία του "Effect Fenty".
Στο νέο τεύχος, η επιχειρηματίας μιλά για τη διαχείριση της ισορροπίας μεταξύ της εργασιακής και της ιδιωτικής ζωής και για το πώς "εργάζεται σκληρά για τη μουσική".
@BadGalRiri stars on the second of two special covers for the May 2020 issue – debuting the first durag on a cover of #BritishVogue. From sparking a beauty revolution with her billion-dollar @FentyBeauty empire to orchestrating industry-defining, inclusive catwalks, Rihanna shows no signs of stopping.
The May 2020 issue of British Vogue was created prior to the pandemic which has subsequently brought the world almost to a halt. In any case, we couldn't imagine a better cover star than @BadGalRiri, an advocate for tolerance whose rallying cry has redefined every industry she's turned her hand to, and whose generous spirit saw her make a $5 million donation to fight Covid-19 with her @ClaraLionelFdn earlier this month. In the new issue the multi-hyphenate talks to @AfuaHirsch about her forthcoming album, her desire to become a mother and why she won't be pinned down.