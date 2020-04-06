H Elle Macpherson εκθαμβωτική στα 56 της - Όλοι κοιτούν τα πόδια της στο νέο της εξώφυλλο
Η Elle Macpherson είναι ένα από τα πιο θρυλικά supermodels των '80s. Σήμερα στα 56 της χρόνια παραμένει εκθαμβωτική και αποδεικνύει γιατί είναι γνωστή ως «The Body».
Η σταρ της πασαρέλας ποζάρει στο νέο τεύχος του αυστραλιανού Harper's Bazaar και δεν μπορούμε να πάρουμε τα μάτια μας από τα απίστευτα μακριά και καλλίγραμμα πόδια της
Although our May-edition cover story starring Australian supermodel @ellemacphersonofficial was shot prior to the pandemic (which now seems a lifetime ago), it encapsulates what BAZAAR has always been about: pure escapism. The late Diana Vreeland, the legendary Harper’s fashion editor, famously said “The eye has to travel” and as we learn to navigate the uncertainty (and cabin fever) ahead, we hope you continue to think of BAZAAR as your passport. Passionate about wellness and her burgeoning business empire, Elle knows a thing or two about resilience, so we can’t imagine a more apt cover star. Grab our annual beauty issue when it hits newsstands tomorrow. @welleco Cover Star: @ellemacphersonofficial wearing @gucci Photographer: @darren_mcdonald Stylist: @naomismith Hair: @sophieroberts_hair Makeup: @lindajefferyesmakeup Manicure: @jocelynpetroni
Φορά μόνο ένα μεταλλιζέ ασημί κορμάκι και ψηλοτάκουνα πέδιλα, ενώ γελά με αυτοπεποίθηση στον φακό.
Πλέον, πέρα από το modeling είναι και επιχειρηματίας. Είναι ιδρύτρια του brand WelleCo, με φυτικά συμπληρώματα διατροφής. Η Elle Macpherson άλλωστε θεωρείται guru σε θέματα που αφορούν το well being.