H Elle Macpherson εκθαμβωτική στα 56 της - Όλοι κοιτούν τα πόδια της στο νέο της εξώφυλλο





View this post on Instagram

Although our May-edition cover story starring Australian supermodel @ellemacphersonofficial was shot prior to the pandemic (which now seems a lifetime ago), it encapsulates what BAZAAR has always been about: pure escapism.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ The late Diana Vreeland, the legendary Harper’s fashion editor, famously said “The eye has to travel” and as we learn to navigate the uncertainty (and cabin fever) ahead, we hope you continue to think of BAZAAR as your passport.⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ Passionate about wellness and her burgeoning business empire, Elle knows a thing or two about resilience, so we can’t imagine a more apt cover star. Grab our annual beauty issue when it hits newsstands tomorrow. @welleco⁣⁠ ⁣⁠ Cover Star: @ellemacphersonofficial wearing @gucci⁣⁠ Photographer: @darren_mcdonald⁣⁠ Stylist: @naomismith⁣⁠ Hair: @sophieroberts_hair⁣⁠ Makeup: @lindajefferyesmakeup⁣⁠ Manicure: @jocelynpetroni