Ο Leonardo DiCaprio μιλάει για τα τρία πράγματα που θα εξαλείψουν τον ρατσισμό

I commit to listen, learn and take action. I am dedicated to end the disenfranchisement of Black America, that has been present for too long. I will support those individuals, organizations and coalitions that are committed to bring about long-term change. I will be donating personally to each of the following organizations. Please, join me, in following and learning from the organizations below. Color of Change - @ColorofChange Fair Fight Action - @FairFightAction The NAACP - @NAACP Equal Justice Initiative - @eji_org