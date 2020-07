Το συγκινητικό μήνυμα της Maria Menounos για τη μάχη που δίνει η μητέρα της με τον καρκίνο

View this post on Instagram

Hi! Just sitting here with hope. I mean my mom. Everyday I get a call from someone diagnosed with something scary. You’re not alone. There’s always hope. Mom has had stage four brain cancer for almost FOUR years. Is it easy? No. But she’s here smiling. (FYI I have many episodes on my show #bettertogether that detail what we have done and what you can do too.) In the meantime BELIEVE ❤️ . This is for anyone who needs this today. Oh and the cup says it all! 😎