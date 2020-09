Η Demi Lovato χώρισε με τον Max Ehrich μετά από δύο μήνες αρραβώνα

View this post on Instagram

After a whirlwind romance and engagement, Demi Lovato and partner Max Ehrich have called off their engagement. The Grammy-nominated singer and her former fiancé, who announced their engagement on Instagram in July, have ended their relationship. "Ok Not To be OK" singer got engaged to her boyfriend Max Ehrich in July, after meeting just five months before. The former couple engaged during a trip to the beach in Malibu, but now, unfortunately, the engagement is off. The reason for their split isn't crystal clear just yet, but a source confirmed that Lovato was the one to officially put an end to their whirlwind romance. Max and Demi have yet to comment on their split, but their fans think it may have something to do with tweets that were resurfaced last month about Selena Gomez.