Undereye blush: Η τεχνική μακιγιάζ που χαρίζει φρεσκάδα στο πρόσωπο

@skinorbits Undereyes blush 🌸 Testing makeup hacks - 𝗗𝗔𝗬 𝟱/𝟭𝟮 ‌ Verdict: 8.5/10, you can’t have enough blush! It gives a ‘flushed’ look but I feel like if you apply too much blush, it can look like you may pink eye ‌ Original video by @Hayley #blush #undereyesblush #blushplacement #makeuphacks #makeuptips ♬ original sound - Jodes